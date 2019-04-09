Eight pieces of art were recently produced by local artists working in collaboration with Topeka Zoo animals.

The public will be able to see those works and meet some of the participating artists and animals between 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday at the NOTO Arts Center, 935 S. Kansas Ave., where the artwork will be unveiled at 4:15 p.m.

Friends of the Topeka Zoo will hold the "Roar and Pour" art unveiling event, which is open to the public free of charge, the Topeka Zoo said in a news release Tuesday. Refreshments and light appetizers will be provided.

This is the third year for the artist/animal collaborations, and the second year they have been coordinated by DeAna Morrison, of Amused Gallery, Tuesday's news release said.

"This year introduces new artistic mediums, as previous years focused primarily on paintings," it said.

Participating artists are Ptr Sponseller, Emily Rudy, Kathy Pflaum, Francesca "Frankie" Kelley, Shelly Bedsaul, Amber Rager, Brian Broxterman and Jennifer Bohlander.

Food will be provided by 2 Chefs Catering.

No art will be available for purchase at Thursday's event, but the pieces on display will be available to bid on when FOTZ holds its annual Roar and Pour Wine Fest on April 27.