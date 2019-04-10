There is only one God who actually exists. That God is the personal creator and ultimate sovereign of the universe and everything in it.

At the time of creation, He established a fixed order of natural and moral law and subjected the entire universe to that order. Truly wise people bring themselves into harmony with ultimate reality by learning these truths, genuinely accepting them as valid and allowing them to determine their philosophy of life, values and conduct.

Galatians 1:6-9 is very clear about our own interpretation of God’s word. Are we not to be the watchman on the wall. Are we not to tell people they are sinners and what they need to do to be saved.

Loving the LGBTQ people so much that you refuse to share the Gospel with them is loving them right into hell.

Proverbs says “For whosever findeth me findeth life and shall obtain favor of the Lord. But he that sinneth against me wrongeth his own soul; all who hate me love death.

Jim Wolters, Portis