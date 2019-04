Topeka Fire Department crews made quick work of a dumpster fire early Thursday outside a west Topeka church and school.

The blaze was reported around 7:15 a.m. outside Christ the King Catholic Church and School, 5973 S.W. 25th.

Initial reports indicated the dumpster was about 25 feet from the building.

Fire crews around 7:35 a.m. were ventilating the building of smoke.

There were no immediate reports of damage or what caused the blaze.