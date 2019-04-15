The Walking Roots Band’s summer 2019 tour will include a June 29 stop at Whitestone Mennonite Church in Hesston.

The group's 2019 tour is presented by Everence® Financial, a ministry of Mennonite Church USA and other churches.

The Walking Roots Band (TWRB) is an acoustic, Americana, folksy, blue-ish-grassy, roots music group based in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Steeped in Anabaptist hymn-singing traditions, the band’s original folk music and reclaimed hymns are supported with lush vocal harmonies. The music speaks of hope, whether through sacred words written hundreds of years ago or in the honest voice of one of the band’s songwriters.

“Everence is committed to bringing people together to enrich the communities and lives we share – something music naturally does for so many of us,” said Madalyn Metzger, Everence Vice President of Marketing. “Because of that, and our shared Anabaptist faith values, sponsoring the Walking Roots Band’s Great Midwest Tour is a natural fit.”

The sponsorship will enable the Walking Roots Band to offer pay-what-you-can ticketing or free tickets, depending on the venue. Additionally, the band will contribute a portion of concert t-shirt sales to the Everence Sharing Fund, to support community members in need.

“We have been blessed by the support of friends and fans in many different communities,” said Seth Crissman, band member, pastor, songwriter and music leader for the 2019 Mennonite Church USA Convention, “and we’re thankful that Everence is helping make it possible for us to go visit a bunch of them this summer.”

The group will tour Ohio, Indiana, Iowa and Kansas in late June of 2019. For a complete schedule, visit the band’s website at thewalkingrootsband.com.

Everence® helps individuals, organizations and congregations integrate finances with faith through a national team of advisors and representatives. Everence offers banking, insurance and financial services with community benefits and stewardship education.