The obituaries in your paper identify those who served our country with flags. Recently, there have been many flags.

It is a reminder of those who gave time and energy to protect us. It brings to memory those who never returned but died on the battlefields. Some are buried on foreign soil. They gave all.

Do the games being played in Washington honor those who served and died or make a mockery of their sacrifices?

Those who represent us seem to be interested in time in front of TV cameras, money from lobbyists and making a name that will be recognized.

"Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country." (JFK, January 1961).

Evelyn Field, McPherson