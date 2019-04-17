HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School baseball team fell to rival Campus 10-0 Tuesday in AV-CTL I play in Haysville.

The game was halted after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Campus scored a run in the first inning, three in the third and six in the fifth.

Tanner Leslie pitched a complete game for Campus, allowing one hit and seven strikeouts.

Ben Schmidt went 4.1 innings in the loss for Newton, allowing eight runs on 10 hits with two walks. Ian Akers finished the game, allowing two runs on three hits.

Bryce Schroeder led Campus at the plate, going two for four hitting with four RBIs. Jackson Hartley went two for three with a home run and two RBIs. Austin Warkens drove in two runs. Leslie went four for four hitting.

Matt Seirer broke up the no-hitter with Newton’s sole hit.

Campus sweeps the regular-season series with the Railers, improving to 11-0, 7-0 in league play.

Newton is 1-9, 1-5 in league play, mid-point of the season. Newton plays at 2 p.m. Thursday at Valley Center in a triangular with Wichita East.

Newton;000;00;—0;1;1

Campus;103;06;—10;13;0

Schmidt (L), Akers 5 and Seirer; Leslie (W) and Hartley. HR — C: Hartley.