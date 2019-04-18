Dennis Wayne Manning, 74, died April 14, 2019 surrounded by family at Harry Hines Memorial Hospice Center, Wichita after complications battling cancer. He was born July 29, 1944, in De Queen, Arkansas to Haskell and Ona Maurice (Frint) Manning.

He graduated from high school in Washington, Kansas. After serving in the U.S. Navy he began career in grocery management. He continued to work the industry in McPherson and retired in Winfield. Dennis enjoyed sports particularly golf and placing a few wagers with his grandsons.

He is survived by son, Dan and Deb Manning, daughter, Corri and Seth Roberts; five grandchildren Savannah and Alexandria Manning, Madeline, Zachary and Alexander Roberts; siblings Glenn Manning, Mike (Gay Lynn) Manning, Peggy Manning, Edna (Tim) Highberger, Nancy (Larry) Basel, numerous nieces and nephews and former wife Peg Lyman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-mother Erma Lee Morehead.

Rosary will be at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte, KS.