I am writing to express my strong support for the Pretty Prairie Wind Project. As a resident of Hutchinson and Reno County, I am excited about this growth opportunity for our community.

While there is a vocal minority speaking in opposition to wind farms, the fact is there have been people safely living and working around wind turbines for many years both around the country and across Kansas. Alternative energy sources are important to our nation's future, all the better if Kansas can benefit from the production of this energy. I view wind turbines far from being an eyesore, but rather a source of pride in the progress that they represent.

I support the establishment of the Pretty Prairie Wind Project and would welcome more like it.

Dave Mullins

Hutchinson