HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School girls’ track team finished second, while the Railer boys took third Thursday at the Campus Invitational.

Bishop Carroll won both titles with 144 points for the girls and 136.5 points for the boys.

The Newton girls were second with 120 points, followed by Derby with 66, Wichita East with 66 and Liberal with 45.

Campus was second in the boys at 96, followed by Newton at 91.5, Wichita South at 47 and Maize at 46.

Kalli Anderson won the girls’ 100-meter dash in 12.08 and the 200-meter dash in 26.33. Natalia Varpness finished third in the 200 in 27.75.

Maggie Remsberg won the 100-meter high hurdles in 14.84, followed by Rebecca Raymundo in third in 16.11. Remsberg won the long jump in 17-2 1/2. Remsberg took second in the 300-meter low hurdles in 44.86.

Asha Regier won the high jump in 5-0, followed by Hayley Loewen in third in 4-10.

Loewen was third in the triple jump in 33-7 1/2, followed by Savannah Garcia in fourth in 32-8 3/4.

Enyisha Peterson took third in the discus in 105-3.

Newton won the 4x100-meter relay in 50.29.

Newton took third in the 4x800-meter relay in 10:44.90.

For the Newton boys, Jerik Ochoa won the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.50. Ochoa was third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.48.

Damarius Peterson won the shot put in 53-1 1/4. He took second in the discus in 150-4, followed by Ethan Entz in third at 142-9.

Zach Garcia won the high jump in 6-2.

Kenyon Forest won the javelin in 144-7.

Milo Jones took second in the pole vault at 12-6.

Newton competes at 4 p.m. April 26 at the El Dorado Invitational.

Campus Inv.

Thursday

Newton results

GIRLS

Team scores — Bishop Carroll 144, Newton 120, Derby 66, Wichita East 66, Liberal 45, Campus 42, Wichita Northwest 38.5, Junction City 37, Wichita South 35, Arkansas City 32.5, Maize 13.

100-m. dash — 1. Anderson 12.08, 5. Nicholson 13.27.

200-m. dash — 1. Anderson 26.33, 3. Varpness 27.75, 13. Nicholson 28.71.

400-m. dash — 10. Antonowich 1:08.44.

800-m. run — 10. Adams 2:42.46, 16. Bartel 2:45.75, 17. Slechta 2:48.98.

1,600-m. run — 8. Stucky 5:47.71, 12. Slechta 6:19.24.

3,200-m. run — 15. Ericson 13:37.34, 17. Fernandez 13:56.16.

100-m. HH — 1. Remsberg 14.84, 3. Raymundo 16.11.

300-m. LH — 2. Remsberg 44.86, 7. Raymundo 50.08.

4x100-m. relay — 1. Newton (Nicholson, Remsberg, Varpness, Anderson) 50.29.

4x800-m. relay — 3. Newton (Antonowich, Adams, Ericson, Bartel) 10:44.90.

High jump — 1. Regier 5-0, 3. Loewen 4-10, 15. Ramos 4-6.

Long jump — 1. Remsberg 17-2 1/2, 14. Garcia 13-5 3/4.

Triple jump — 2. Loewen 33-7 1/2, 3. Garcia 32-8 3/4, 9. Raymundo 30-5.

Shot put — 4. Mwangi 33-11, 17. Epp 29-4, 20. Entz 28-5.

Discus — 3. Peterson 105-3, 10. Mwangi 89-5, 15. Entz 79-1.

BOYS

Team scores — Bishop Carroll 136.5, Campus 96, Newton 91.5, Wichita South 47, Maize 46, Junction City 45, Wichita East 42, Arkansas City 41, Wichita Northwest 39, Liberal 32, Derby 29.

100-m. dash — 21. Wilmore-Lemus 11.77, 22. Payan 11.79.

200-m. dash — 14. Payan 24.03, 23. Wilmore-Lemus 24.68.

400-m. dash — 6. Blaufuss 52.83, 8. Thompson 53.40, 20. J.Hodge 57.32.

800-m. run — 21. Catache 2:17.05, 24. S.Hodge 2:19.14, 28. Gaeddert 2:24.00.

1,600-m. run — 5. Massanari 4:47.65, 7. Jantz 4:51.27.

3,200-m. run — 6. Jantz 10:33.90, 7. Massanari 10:34.19.

110-m. HH — 1. Ochoa 14.50.

300-m. IH — 3. Ochoa 41.48, 8. Ekerberg 42.33, 11. Jones 43.64.

4x100-m. relay — 5. Newton (Ochoa, Blaufuss, Thompson, Garcia) 44.98.

4x400-m. relay — 8. Newton (Blaufuss, Ekerberg, Thompson, Ochoa) 3:44.72.

4x800-m. relay — 9. Newton (Negrete, S.Hodge, Gaeddert, Catache) 9:01.82.

High jump — 1. Garcia 6-2.

Pole vault — 2. Jones 12-6, t7. Remsberg 10-6.

Long jump — 5. Coleman 19-9 1/2, 18. Forest 18-3, 26. Perry 14-0 3/4.

Triple jump — 7. Wilmore-Lemus 38-6 1/2, t13. Ekerberg 36-9 1/2, 19. Perry 35-6.

Shot put — 1. Peterson 53-1 1/4, 4. Entz 47-1 1/2, 16. Kendall 39-1 1/2.

Discus — 2. Peterson 150-4, 3. Entz 142-9, 5. Kendall 128-4.

Javelin — 1. Forest 144-7, 12. McBeth 118-10, 23. Dorrell 98-1.