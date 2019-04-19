Intermittent rain showers led to a short delay at the start of the Salina South Invitational tennis tournament on Thursday. When those showers returned after 6 p.m., they forced the cancellation of the tournament’s final round of play.

Enough tennis was played in between to determine championship match participants and designate a team champion.

“It was one of those Kansas days,” South head coach Ryan Stuart said. “Showers kept popping up, it would be really windy and then it would stop.

“We were hoping to get it in and we were able to get a good portion completed. Almost every entry got through three of four rounds, so we got the majority of it played and felt like it was still a productive day.”

Manhattan won the team title with 59.5 points, as the Indians had both players reach the championship match in singles. Valley Center was second with 42.5 points, a half point in front of Salina Central in third. Smoky Valley (39 points) was fourth and South (33.5) took fifth in the eight-team meet.

Salina Central had two entries competing in the third-place matches — one each in the singles and doubles bracket.

Central sophomores Brooks Burgoon and Aiden Speer defeated No. 3 seeds Coleman Shanks and Alex Jones of Andover in the quarterfinals. Burgoon and Speer lost to Smoky Valley’s Matt Lucas and Jacob Lucas in the semifinals, 8-1.

Mustang sophomore Austin Beatty won his first two matches in the singles draw, but ran into top-seed Daniel Harkin of Manhattan in the tournament’s semifinals. Harkin, who finished fourth at the Class 6A state tournament a year ago, defeated Beatty 8-1.

Beatty was set to face Zac Wyse of Hays in the singles third-place match. Burgoon and Speer were on the court preparing to face Smoky Valley’s Cole Brumbaugh and Johann Rauchholz for third place in doubles.

Central’s Nolan Foley and South’s Cayden Cassel and Griffin Peterson all won their first-round match in singles and all three lost in the quarterfinals. Peterson lost in the consolation semifinals and was set to play in the seventh-place match. Cassel and Foley were unable to complete their consolation semifinal against one another, with Cassel leading Foley 5-4 when the match was stopped.

South’s Ethan Faunce and Connor Talbott were in the seventh-place match in doubles, with South’s Miles Hammond and Donovan Reeves facing Central’s Miraj Bhakta and Logan Dean for 13th place.

Smoky Valley’s Lucas and Lucas had just started their championship match against top-seeded Hayden Brauer and Colby Swift of Valley Center. The singles championship match featured Harkin against Manhattan teammate Robert Zhang.