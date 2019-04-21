BASEBALL

COYOTES SWEEP BRAVES: At Dean Evans Stadium, Kansas Wesleyan held off an Ottawa rally to win the first game 8-6, then rolled to a 12-3 victory in the second Saturday for the Kansas Conference doubleheader sweep of the Braves.

The Coyotes took the lead for good with a four-run sixth inning in the first game and took an 8-2 advantage to the ninth before Ottawa rallied with four runs before reliever Craig Bettis slammed the door by retiring the last three batters.

Winning pitcher Wyatt Formo allowed just two runs on six hits in eight innings for the Coyotes, but Rodney Bond struggled in the ninth before giving way to Bettis. Timothy Storms had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Wesleyan attack.

In the seven-inning second game, Wesleyan went in front with a three-run third inning and broke it open with seven in the fifth, finishing with 17 hits. Bailey Watros was 3 for 5, with Kealen Martin, Russell McClung and Dalton Whitaker adding two hits each to lead the Coyotes.

Martin and Whitaker both homered for the Coyotes, who improved to 24-19, 16-14 in the KCAC. Jake Olofson went the first six innings on the mound for the victory, while Eliezer Estrella took the loss for Ottawa (18-22, 10-20).

SOFTBALL

COYOTES SPLIT WITH OTTAWA: At Bill Burke Park, Anna Grace Williams singled home Alyssa Garza with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday to give Kansas Wesleyan an 8-7 victory over Ottawa in the first game of their Kansas Conference doubleheader.

Ottawa led from start to finish on the way to a 12-3 victory in the second game to salvage the split.

There were four lead changes in the opener, with Wesleyan scoring two in the second inning, only to see Ottawa go in front with a four-run fourth and add another in the fifth. The Coyotes briefly regained the advantage with four in the fifth and Ottawa answered with two in the top of the sixth to go back up 7-6.

KWU then tied it in the sixth, and with two outs in the seventh, Williams came up with the only hit of the innings, a single up the middle. Garza, who scored the winning run, reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second on a passed ball before coming home on the base hit.

Williams had three hits and Taylor LaGrange two, including a grand slam homer.

Ottawa scored three runs in the first inning of the second game, and after Wesleyan answered with two in the bottom half limited the Coyotes to one run the rest of the way.

Wesleyan did have eight hits in the nightcap, with Williams and Taylor Leggenhager each collecting three and Garza the other two.

With the split, the Coyotes moved to 17-19 overall, 10-10 in the KCAC, while Ottawa stands at 22-18, 14-8.

MUSTANGS NO-HIT TWICE: At Goddard, two Goddard pitchers combined for a pair of no-hitters Friday on the way to an Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I doubleheader sweep of Salina Central.

Both games ended on the run rule after three innings as the Lions won the first game, 21-0 and the second 16-1.

In the opener, Anahi Nunez fell one walk short of a perfect game, striking out six batters in three innings. Sydni Williams was not as sharp in the nightcap, walking five batters, resulting in a first-inning run for Central's lone score of the game.

Emma Brady scored the only run for the Mustangs (4-10, 0-8 AVCTL), with Annika Free getting credit for the RBI.