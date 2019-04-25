Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the southwest corner of East 17th Avenue and North Lorraine Street. In the late 1960s, Dillons was quickly expanding its footprint in the convenience store business. In 1968, Dillons built the Kwik Shop store at 1329 E. 17th.

Kwik Shop was here until 1996 when it built a larger facility across the street at 1401 E. 17th. That's when Larry and Judy Trimmell purchased the property and converted it into the Timber Crossings shopping center. The Gai Marche Boutique was the first business to move into the old Kwik Shop location. In 1997, the strip center was expanded south along Lorraine Street.

In 2000, Home Medical Services was in 1329 E. 17th. In 2002, Metropolitan Coffee Shop took up residence in 1329 E. 17th and has been there ever since. The property is still owned by the Lawrence & Judy Trimmell Trust.