April is National Poetry Month, so how about a column on Walt Whitman?

Whitman, one of America's greatest poets, was born 200 years ago this year. He published his collection of poems "Leaves of Grass" in 1855. Before that, he had achieved no distinction.

Whitman had no formal education - no Oxford, Cambridge, Yale or Harvard. He had a short career as a teacher but was fired because he refused to whip his students. For a time he edited an anti-slavery newspaper. He did many different manual labor jobs.

He was familiar with other writers of that transcendental period. Ralph Waldo Emerson was particularly influential. His support greatly promoted Whitman's poetry. "I was simmering, simmering, simmering, and Emerson brought me to a boil," Whitman told a friend.

When "Leaves of Grass" first appeared, readers were shocked by his new "free verse form, his homoerotic imagery, and his celebration of the common man and woman.

"Song of Myself," arguably his greatest work, begins, "I celebrate myself. And what I assume, you shall assume. For every atom belonging to me as good belongs to you."

Whitman's poetry reveals a true joy found in nature.

"The delight alone on the

rush of the streets, or along the fields

and hillsides,

The feeling of health in full - moon

trill ... the song of me rising from

bed and meeting the sun."

Whitman creates symbols from many objects found in nature. One of my favorites is grass. In one section he calls it "the flag of my disposition out of green stuff woven." In another "the uncut hair of graves."

Whitman's poetry above all shows love for democracy. Philosopher Richard Rorty says, "we Americans have the most poetical nature because we are the first thoroughgoing experiment in national self-creation: the first nation-state with nobody but itself to please - not even God."

During the Civil War, Whitman volunteered as a nurse on the battlefields. He includes that evidence in his poetry.

After "Leaves of Grass" appeared, Emerson wrote: "I find it the most extraordinary piece of wit and wisdom that America has yet contributed. I am very happy reading it, as great power makes us happy." (Edmundson, Mark, "Walt Whitman's Guide to a Thriving Democracy," The Atlantic, May 2019.)

Sheila Lisman retired in 2003 after teaching English at Sherman Junior High for three years, Hutchinson High School for 35 years and one year in Auckland, New Zealand, on exchange. Email: salisman@cox.net.