April 27 through May 5

All Times Central

Saturday, April 27

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Hesston College @ Barton CC 2 p.m., Wichita State @ Cincinnati 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ Bethany 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ Southwestern Relays, Winfield TBA.

COLLEGE TENNIS — KCAC Tennis Finals, Kossover TC, Topeka TBA.

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Oklahoma @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Los Angeles Angels @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — New England @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Sunday, April 28

COLLEGE GOLF — Summit League Championships @ Sand Creek Station (M 8 a.m.).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Cincinnati noon.

PRO BASEBALL — Los Angeles Angels @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, April 29

PREP GOLF — Hesston @ Southeast of Saline Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Derby 9:30 a.m.; Hesston @ CKL, Pratt 9 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Summit League @ Sand Creek Station (M 8 a.m.); Bethel @ KCAC (Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City) 8 a.m.; Hesston College @ NJCAA Regionals, Bullard, Texas 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Tampa Bay @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, April 30

PREP TRACK — Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Moundridge Inv. 3:45 p.m.; Goessel @ Tescott Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Newton @ Maize 4 p.m., Sedgwick @ Moundridge 4 p.m., Inman @ Remington 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Newton @ Maize 4 p.m., Sedgwick @ Moundridge 4 p.m., Inman @ Remington 3 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Newton, Hesston @ Buhler Inv. 8 a.m. (Hesston GC and Turkey Creek GC) 8 a.m.; Halstead, Sedgwick, Burrton @ Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 3 p.m.; Remington, Goessel @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Salina South 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Missouri State @ Wichita State 6 p.m. (Cox Yurview) 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Dodge City CC @ Hesston College 4 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Summit League @ Sand Creek Station (M 8 a.m.); Bethel @ KCAC (Buffalo Dunes GC, Garden City) 8 a.m.; Hesston College @ NJCAA Regionals, Bullard, Texas 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Tampa Bay @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, May 1

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Kansas State 6 p.m. (ESPN3).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — KCAC Championships @ Great Bend Sports Complex TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Tampa Bay @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, May 2

PREP TRACK — Halstead, Hesston, Peabody-Burns @ Hesston Inv. 3:30 p.m.; Burrton @ Vernon Ferguson Inv., Cheney TBA.

PREP BASEBALL — Halstead @ Smoky Valley 3 p.m., Sedgwick @ Salina Sacred Heart 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Newton @ Valley Center 4:30 p.m., Halstead @ Smoky Valley 3:30 p.m., Sedgwick @ Salina Sacred Heart 4:30 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Newton @ Winfield Inv. (Quail Ridge GC) 3 p.m.; Hesston, Sedgwick @ Hutchinson Trinity Inv. (Carey Park) 10 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A Regionals, Hesston 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton Inv. II (diving 2 p.m., swimming 4 p.m.).

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Hutchinson @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ KCAC Championships, Graves Family Sports Complex, Salina TBA; Hesston College @ Jayhawk Conference Championships, BG Products Stadium, El Dorado 8 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Tampa Bay @ Kansas City 1:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — KCAC Championships @ Great Bend Sports Complex TBA.

Friday, May 3

PREP TRACK — Newton @ Derby Inv. 3:30 p.m.; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Remington Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Nickerson @ Hesston 4 p.m., Canton-Galva @ Moundridge 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Nickerson @ Hesston 4 p.m., Canton-Galva @ Moundridge 4 p.m., Hutchinson Trinity @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Marion-Peabody-Burns @ Marion County Inv. (Marion CC, Hillsboro GC) 8 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, McPherson 10 a.m.; Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A Regionals, Hesston 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ KCAC Championships, Graves Family Sports Complex, Salina TBA; Hesston College @ Jayhawk Conference Championships, BG Products Stadium, El Dorado 8 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ UConn 6 p.m. (American Digital Network).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — KCAC Championships @ Great Bend Sports Complex TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Wichita @ Sioux City 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

COLLEGE BASEBALL — North Arkansas CC @ Hesston College 3 p.m., Wichita State @ UConn 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Hesston College @ Jayhawk Conference Championships, BG Products Stadium, El Dorado 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 3:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Portland (TBA if needed, TV TBA).

Sunday, May 5

COLLEGE BASEBALL — North Arkansas CC @ Hesston College 3 p.m., Wichita State @ UConn 10 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Atlanta United @ Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. (Fox Sports 1, Fox Deportes, ESPN Deportes).

