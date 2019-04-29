This week, readers were curious about flags and vehicles on Main Street, as well as wind turbines at Siemens Gamesa and restraining orders.

Q: There is an American flag atop the old bank building at 2nd and Main in Hutchinson. The pole is bent and the flag tattered, and I’m wondering if there is the appropriate light to showcase it at night. Are there plans to improve this situation and demonstrate our Midwestern respect and love for Old Glory?

Yes, though part of the reason why it’s been damaged for so long is because the pole is at Second Avenue and Main Street.

The flagpole atop Swindoll, Janzen, Hawk & Loyd at 200 N. Main St. bent during high winds last July. The flags are regularly rotated out and a spotlight shines on it at night, but replacing the pole itself will be a challenge.

“It’s a challenge to get up there and change that. You have to go up a 20 foot ladder to go through a hole I barely fit through to get to the roof,” said Scot Loyd, a partner with the firm who oversees the flag’s placement.

The flag had not flown at that location on Main Street since 1967. When he came to the Hutchinson office three years ago, Loyd set on bringing Old Glory back to the building.

“Nobody had the capabilities of getting up there,” Loyd said. “Westar out of goodness of their heart brought one of their bucket trucks and helped me replace the flagpole. We’ve been flying since January 2017.”

Loyd plans to bring down the old flag for now while he seeks a way to replace the bent flagpole.

“I like to see the flag fly up there,” Loyd said. “It was such an accomplishment to get it flying after 50 years.”

Q: How can a person find out if someone in the community has had a restraining order filed against them?

The Reno County District Court Clerk's office suggests that you call and ask, or you can look up any documents yourself at a public access computer on the third floor in the District Court Clerk's office.

When a restraining order is filed, that person is served, so receiving that information would notify you as well.

The district court phone number is 620-694-2956.

Q: There is a gentleman driving what appears to be a cross between a smart car and a golf cart in downtown Hutchinson. He speeds down the sidewalks, and when we walked out of a store, we about got ran over. The same question comes up with the riding of bicycles on downtown sidewalks. Are these actions against the law?

The State of Kansas prohibits driving all-terrain vehicles and micro utility trucks within any city limits, unless the city has a special provision. Golf carts can only be driven on streets with posted speeds below 30 mph, and require proper lights and a slow-moving vehicle sign.

“Those aren’t allowed on roadways inside city limits, much less city sidewalks,” said City Attorney Paul Brown.

As for the bicycle, those shouldn’t be downtown on a sidewalk either.

Hutchinson city code, chapter 23-503, says that no one can ride a bicycle or skateboard or use in-line skates upon a sidewalk within the business district or any place within Avenue A Park.

Brown noted that some ADA vehicles, like a motorized scooter and similar vehicles, are allowed on sidewalks.

Aside from those, other vehicles on downtown sidewalks should be reported to the police.

Q: Does Siemens have any wind turbines at their location to help provide power to their facility?

I asked Myca Welch, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs officer for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Inc.

“Siemens Gamesa does not have any wind turbines on-site in Hutchinson. We are an original equipment manufacturer and service provider of wind turbines, but we do not produce the power,” Welch said. “The way electricity is consumed at the Hutchinson facility is connected through the grid, so we buy it from Westar just like most Hutchinson businesses and residents.”

However, that power still comes from wind turbines.

According to the American Wind Energy Association 2018 Annual Market Report shows that 36.4% of total electricity in Kansas is produced by wind power, putting Kansas in the number one spot in the U.S. for total electricity generated by wind in 2018.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com