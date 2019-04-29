Pratt Regional Medical Center and the Surgicenter staff welcome Dr. Todd Brown, M.D., FACS. Dr. Brown is board certified general surgeon that has been practicing in Marion, Kansas. His current practice focuses on general surgery, and endoscopy. Dr. Brown was born in Omaha, NE and raised in Hutchinson, KS. In his free time, he enjoys fishing, hunting, taking care of cows and many other outdoor activities.

PRMC’s new general surgeon, Dr. Brown will begin seeing patients PRMC on Monday, May 6th. He will see patients Monday through Wednesday at the Surgicenter. “The addition of Dr. Brown to our surgical team will allow us to schedule more appointments and provide more opportunities for surgical services close to home,” VP of Clinic Operations Kelly McDermeit said.

Dr. Brown attended and completed his residency at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He is also certified by The American Board of Surgery. Dr. Brown shared, “I am blessed to have the privilege of serving the good folks of Pratt and the surrounding area. I will do my best to provide competent, compassionate and conservative surgical care to those in need. Thank you for this opportunity.”