Pratt High School senior Kaitlyn Rasmussen will continue her favorite sport on scholarship at Independence Community College this fall.

Senior Kaitlyn Rasmussen, a shooting guard from Pratt High School, signed a letter of intent to play basketball this fall at Independence Community College on Wednesday, April 24.

Rasmussen has played basketball for PHS all four years of her high school career, playing for coaches Emmanuel Adigan and Dustin Hildebrand. Her junior year she won all league honorable mention. This past season, she was a part of the all tournament teams for the Cardinal Classic and the Hoisington Winter Jam, 2nd team all league, and all classes honorable mention.

She will play shooting guard/point guard at Independence.

“I chose ICC because the coach seems extremely interested in me and saw that I had more potential,” said Rasmussen. “I also wanted to go because my best friend Brianna Cruz is going there to play softball.”

She plans to earn an associate of science degree at Independence, then transfer to a four-year university for nursing.