Central Kansas League

Nickerson 3, Hesston 1

Nickerson 16, Hesston 8

HESSTON — The Hesston High School softball team dropped a pair of games to Nickerson Friday in Central Kansas League play in Hesston.

The Swathers fell 3-1 and 16-8.

In the first game, Nickerson scored three runs in the top of the fifth. Hesston scored in the bottom of the seventh.

Jayden Rehalnder pitched the win for the Panthers, allowing one run on five hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. Lindsey Jones took the loss for Hesston, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Brylee Engelland went three for four hitting for the Panthers, driving in two runs. Cami Bass also drove in a run. Brooke Engelland went two for three.

Jones went two for three hitting for Hesston with an RBI.

Nickerson led 10-8 after four innings. The Panthers then put the game away with five runs in the sixth inning and another in the seventh.

Brylee Engelland went two for three hitting for Nickerson, driving in four runs. Bass went two for three with a home run and three RBIs. Kaytlyn Daines, Kylee Stucky, Megan King and Destiny O’Neal each added two RBIs.

Rylie Schilling went four for four hitting for Hesston, driving in three runs. Brynn Johnston went two for three with two RBIs. Hannah Ferguson also went two for three hitting. Jones and Diederich each drove in a run.

Rehalnder pitched 5.1 innings of relief for the win, striking out two. Korie Kaufman started for Nickerson.

Emily Schmidt took the loss, going three innings for the Swathers. Jones finished the game.

Nickerson is 5-13. Hesston is 1-17 and ends the regular season at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Pratt.

First game

Nickerson;000;030;0;—3;8;0

Hesston;000;000;1;—1;5;1

Rehalnder (W) and Daines; Jones (L) and Johnston.

Second game

Nickerson;502;305;1;—16;11;3

Hesston;040;400;0;—8;14;4

Kaufman, Rehalnder (W) 2 and Daines; Schmidt (L), Jones 4 and Johnston. HR — N: Bass.