Rep. Paul Waggoner’s recent editorial delineating the facts behind Medicaid expansion was well researched with sources clearly identified. The facts led to the conclusion of nonsupport. Paul is a thoughtful leader.

This Medicaid expansion is an unfortunate relic from the birth of Obamacare in 2010. It was created by a Democrat-controlled U.S. House and Senate as nothing more than a bait-and-switch technique to place more people on government-controlled healthcare. It does next to nothing for those who are truly needy as it is geared towards providing free coverage for lower income, healthy, working men. As such, it will prove an assault on our social safety net as the years pass.

The intense lobbying effort concerning Medicaid expansion is being led by the Kansas Hospital Association. Their membership stands to be the financial victors in this political game. Hospitals are big business. The Kansas Hospital Association is a very powerful and wealthy lobbyist group. Their best interests are not necessarily your best interest.

The new Kansas Farm Bureau “insurance” passed this year by the Kansas Legislature is better positioned to advance healthcare coverage needs in Kansas and does so without taxpayer money. It supports “self-responsibility,” an anchor of a healthy society.

Lastly, I challenge the expansion supporters to think differently. Partner with like-minded individuals. Start a nonprofit organization to solicit donations to buy health insurance for the lower income, healthy, working men of our state.

Attempts to address issues of concern such as Medicaid expansion need not pass through the checkbook of folks such as myself who do not wish to contribute. I can only imagine how wonderfully people of differing viewpoints would get along if this kind of governmental financial assault ended. Personally, I prefer donating to my church, other Christian organizations, and the Lupus Research Alliance.

Mark B. Steffen, M.D.

Hutchinson