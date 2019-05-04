Garden City High School’s production of “Evita” was nominated for 11 Jester Awards, a statewide theater honor that this year considered 38 high school musicals from across Kansas.

Students and staff involved in the production were nominated for best cameo performer, ensemble or chorus, small ensemble, orchestra direction, vocal musical direction, choreography and staging, technical achievement, scenic design, costumes, lighting design and lobby display.

Winners in all 24 categories will be announced at the annual awards ceremony, which will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday at Century II Performing Arts Center’s Convention Hall in Wichita. Tickets are $10 if purchased in advance online or $15 if bought the day of the ceremony, according to a press release.

Scholarship awards will also be presented to three students: lead male and female honorees and a technical theater recipient.

“The Jester Awards is our opportunity to honor the musical theatre art form and the hard work, collaboration, creativity, and dedication of the young people who brought these productions to life,” said Michelle Moe Witte, board president of MTWichita, which supports the awards along with founders Belden and Anna Mills and Black Hills Energy, in the release.

The ten school productions nominated for outstanding overall production will each perform an excerpt from their musical and The Trust Company of Kansas Music Theatre Wichita Teen Choir will also provide entertainment, according to the release.

This year, for the first time, each of the 20 lead actor and actress nominees will perform a brief solo from their show, which judges will score live to determine who wins the two categories and scholarships.