Trinity Catholic Junior and Senior High School stands on the northeast corner of 17th and Lorraine as it has been since its inception in 1966. Like thousands of Catholic schools in the United States, it represents a people passionate for an education that respects parents as the primary educators, protects the cultural traditions of minorities while passing on authentic Catholic teaching of the faith.

By 1970, all Catholic schools were walloped by the sexual revolution and the fallout of that social movement. Two-thirds of sisters, most of whom were teachers, left their convents. The cost of replacing them with paid lay teachers was beyond the budget of most Catholic schools. Schools closed and the theory that religion was best taught at home rationalized that Catholic education wasn't that important.

By the '80s, rebels who were now parents wanted to enroll their children in the Catholic schools they had known growing up. “We want our parish priest to visit the classrooms once a week. We want sisters to pass on the faith like they did for us.” This left Father Richard and Father Boor saying, “You can't just go down to the grocery store and get those items off the shelf!”

Meanwhile, at Trinity, a class celebrated its graduation in the auditorium (a room that holds approximately 200 people). There were many empty seats.

Music students faltered, causing the spring music recital to end prematurely. The football program terminated. At the daily mass, students lounged in their seats as at a boring movie. The most reverent participants were Mr. Regier, science teacher of another denomination, who sang and nudged the students to pick up their books and participate.

Meanwhile, Ron Kelley met with Bishop Gerber to discuss the declining enrollment and the draining budget. He returned with two letters: one to keep Trinity open, the other to close it.

“This is your decision, not mine,” the bishop explained. “I will support whatever you do.”

These were not idle words. Bishop Gerber had initiated a tithing program which promised that any student could take advantage of a Catholic education if the family tithed financially as well as with service to the church and school. This daring venture reversed the identity of prep school for only the prosperous.

At Lovella's prompting, Ron met with Dr. Robl, director of the Cosmosphere. Subsequently, Dr. Robl became the administrator of Trinity. Through his leadership, parents who had given up Trinity as dead also became committed to the school.

Sometimes a miracle happens in a flash, other times so gradually as to make people think it just a logical turn of human events.

The parking lot is expanded and full during football and other sporting events. Graduations swell to fill the gymnasium, even with extra seating and standing room only. There were not one but two school plays. No one dares lounge in their seats at daily mass, thanks to the vigilant training by four teaching sisters from the Immaculate Heart of Mary order. During mass, there is respect and reverence, and after mass, perfect silence for a time of prayerful thanksgiving.

It never grows old to pass Trinity and reflect on the courageous and selfless efforts made to keep it alive. Faithful and generous hands continue to tithe and serve. Parents who used to play on the football field (and were thumped even before halftime) now mentor their own children and proudly watch them play and even win.

New bleachers, groomed football field, stunning library addition, new junior high wing, weight room/safe room -- these are visible to motorists whizzing by.

The look is new but the purpose is the same as it has been when Trinity was built, and even before that. Faith cannot be separated from academics nor from daily life. Parents impart their faith and are supported by the Catholic school in that mission. Where faith is involved, faith knows no racial divisions.

As long as these principles are at the heart of Trinity, it will continue to be the quiet miracle at 17th and Lorraine in Hutchinson.

Jeanie Suter is a mother and grandmother in Hutchinson.