Dear Readers: People SELLING PUPPIES AND KITTENS without a permit from their vehicle on the side of the road, or by classified advertisement or online, is not OK, and is actually illegal.

The animals most likely haven't had any medical care, shots or deworming. Be sure that you have the resources, time and money to care for an animal before impulsively buying a pet. -- Heloise

PET PAL

Dear Readers: Sheila and Eric N. emailed a picture of their family of four teacup poodles: Shaker, Martini, Margarita and Salt! More than one is always fun! They live in Venice, Fla.

To see this menagerie, visit www.Heloise.com and click on "Pet of the Week." Do you have a Pet Pal picture you'd like to share? Email it, along with a description, to Heloise@Heloise.com. -- Heloise

HELP, PLEASE!

Dear Heloise: Do you or your readers have any suggestions about how to get a small dog to take a flea/heartworm medicine in the form of a pill? Our terrier mix just hates the taste of the pill! We often have to force it down his throat. We've tried disguising the pill with food, but he always discovers it and spits it out. We're just at wits' end!

We read your column daily in The Kerrville Daily Times. -- Howard in Kerrville, Texas

Readers, what tricks and tips do you use? -- Heloise

HARD-WATER HAPPENINGS

Dear Heloise: Several years ago, we had a little dog. Through the years, he started developing urinary problems. The vet gave me a beaker and told me to take him for a walk and collect some urine, which I did.

The vet put the urine sample in a centrifuge and spun it down. Then he put it under a microscope. I was shocked. All I saw was crystals -- the long, jagged kind. He told me to put him on distilled water.

No more urinary tract problems! -- D. Hansel in Houston

DENTAL CARE

Dear Heloise: Your hints for addressing bad breath in dogs fell a little short of what is really needed; I felt I must speak up.

I am a licensed veterinary technician and have a particular interest in dental health for pets. Dirty teeth not only affect their breath, the bacteria in the mouth can potentially damage internal organs, such as the heart and kidneys. If the owner is able to brush the teeth, daily brushing is ideal, the same as a person.

Once there is significant tartar and plaque, brushing will not be enough, and it's time for a professional cleaning.

A professional cleaning under anesthesia is the only way to truly assess the health of the teeth, and for some pets it may be needed more frequently than once a year. -- R.V.T. in California

REMINDER

Dear Readers: It's mosquito season, and it's also time to make sure pets are current on heartworm medicine. Ask your veterinarian for more information. -- Heloise