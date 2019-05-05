You might need to grab your weed-whacker - this one’s getting out in the field a bit.

As the Kansas Legislature moves into the home stretch, it’s a bit of a challenge to write a column during the week that is scheduled to run on Sunday. Though it retains its historically accurate name of “veto session” these last days, as played out in the modern legislative reality, isn’t really much of a veto session at all.

The Kansas Legislature, it seems to me, operates under antiquated structures and time constraints that might have been sensible when the state was founded. In an era where legislators are expected to tackle issues far more complex than could’ve been foreseen more than 150 years ago, we’re still functioning as if it's the late 1880s. That means the legislature isn’t spending this time addressing bills that have been vetoed by the governor - but instead we often save some of the most important and critical items - like the state budget - for this part of the session. And that creates the opportunity for a number of problems.

At some point in this session - perhaps Friday, or later - the House and Senate will be asked to vote on an omnibus budget. The problem, however, is that few of us on the House floor will have had much opportunity to digest the details of that budget. It will largely be crafted by six people - three from the House and three from the Senate - who serve on the conference committee. By the time it comes to the rest of us, it’s an all-or-nothing, up-or-down vote. No chance to amend. No chance to really debate it. Just a single vote, where we will have to accept it all as-is, or reject it all as-is.

Rep. Henry Helgerson, of Wichita, has served in the legislature since the 1980s - and he expressed to the full house his concerns about this closed-door process to decide the state’s spending.

“What we have here now is an appropriation process that’s not in our best interests, nor in the best interests of the citizens,” he said. “It’s all being handled in conference committee. The 125 of us are now out of the process, and it’s left with three people. You can look at these documents and see the magnitude of the changes that we’re not a part of….The process works best if we analyze, argue, and look at the long-term consequences of our actions - and we’re not doing that.

Moreover, he anticipates that the legislature is being pushed into a position that will force us toward a conversation about deep budget cuts or tax increases in the future.

”I am so concerned about the budget, because fiscally next year or the year after we’re going to be in the hole,” he said. “We’ll be backed into a corner - that’s the major policy decision we have right now, and we’re not talking about it. We’re being backed into a corner. If we don’t talk about the budget right now, we’re going to be forced into that kind of a conversation next year.”

Concern about this process was echoed by former Majority Leader Don Hineman, who spoke to the issue that every legislator serves as an appropriator - and the use of the conference committee process to pass out a budget - effectively strips lawmakers of that authority.

I have found plenty to criticize about the process. The fear-based and politically-driven leadership we’ve experienced this year has prevented open discussion about bills that needed to be heard. It has largely controlled what bills have been heard and advanced through committees. The fear of a handful of people have about Medicaid expansion has created a bottleneck that’s prevented the advancement of other much needed health-related bills - which in turn forced the use of gut-and-go to create movement on legislation a clear majority of lawmakers and the public wants.

The fear of discussion about tax and spending policy now has manifested itself in a top-down control of budget discussions - so that as many people as possible are shut out of the conversation so that a comprehensive budget can be passed over the heads of nearly everyone in the House and Senate.

Policy and politics are two completely different elements - with goals often entirely at odds with each other. But in this world, those competing elements are forced to exist in the same space - and often the result is less than ideal. When the interests of politics supersedes the interests of policy - and the spirit of robust, good-faith and inclusive debate - it should come as little surprise when the state must endure a process that is not transparent, is lacking in long-term vision, and potentially harmful to Kansas.

Rep. Jason Probst is state representative for the 102nd District in Hutchinson.