The Shelter Insurance Foundation awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Avery Christine Donaldson, a graduate of Dodge City High School. Shelter Agent Micheal Mariche sponsors and partially funds this scholarship.

Beginning the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation Donaldson can direct the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees, or campus housing for any course of study leading to an academic degree at any accredited college or university.

A committee of local high school officials and community leaders selected the local recipient.

The committee considered each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character, and participation and leadership in school and community activities.

The scholarship is given without regard to race, disability, religion, national origin or gender of applicants.

The scholarship is paid directly to the school the recipient selects. Donaldson received a certificate from Mariche on behalf of the Shelter Insurance Foundation.

The Shelter Insurance Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation for charitable and educational purposes.

It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies – offering auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 20 states via a network of local insurance agents and headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.