Today's Birthday (05/07/19). Family investments gain in value this year. Chart your course and plot your moves well in advance. Summer brings blossoming creativity that inspires a new educational direction. Your journey reveals bold discoveries next winter, motivating a change in your research. Share solutions and possibilities.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Turn down an expensive offer. Self-discipline pays off. Stick to the simple and practical. Back up important data and records. You can charm a skeptic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Avoid ephemeral financial schemes or potential cons. Bring fantasies down to earth. Steer clear from risky business. Follow rules closely to prosper and profit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Imagine a delightful future, and consider what actions to take. Unexpected expenses or other breakdowns could require adaptation. Adjust plans, and recharge your batteries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Small changes can reap big rewards. Find a quiet, private spot to make plans and get organized. Friends are there for you. Share support.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Strengthen your team support structures. Avoid long-shot ideas, and stick to practical goals. Professional opportunities come through social connections. Talk about dreams and visions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Travel could interfere with your work. Work out the details before advancing. Can you send someone else ahead? Avoid expensive illusions, and make reservations early.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Postpone buying stuff you don't need. Prioritize experiences over toys. Visit fascinating people and places. You can charm your way around a roadblock.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Collaborate with your partner on shared financial goals. Avoid stepping on another's sensitivities. Don't stir up jealousies. Stick to practical priorities. Opposites attract.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 7 -- Compromise rules the day. Avoid risk or irritations. Rely on each other to manage what needs to happen. Join forces for common cause.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow down to avoid accidents with your work or health. Watch your step, and stay on solid ground. Practice physical routines. Nature revives you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is an 8 -- Inspire another with your example. Competition can arise with games as well as romance. Remember what's really important. Keep your feet on the ground.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Sift through wild fantasies to find practical domestic solutions. Let family needs and desires inform the process. Fix something that was broken at home.