City of Salina Fire Marshal Troy Long and Hoke, his K-9, passed the Live-Find Certification Evaluation on April 28 at Crisis City with three other teams from the Kansas Task Force K-9 Unit.

The State Urban and Rescue Certification makes them a deployable asset for live-find disaster searches anywhere in the U.S. Five weeks prior to that, Long and Hoke passed the Foundation Skills Assessment, which made them deployable in Kansas.

Hoke is now one of two working K-9s in the U.S. to be certified as a dual purpose K-9 in accelerant detection/search and rescue. He also is one of four fire department based search dogs in Kansas.

Hoke now has the ability to search and locate living victims trapped in structures and debris caused by natural and man-made disasters in short time, Long said.