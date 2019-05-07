A 48-year-old woman was killed Monday morning in a car-semi crash in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday on US-54 highway, about 28 miles west of Plains in Meade County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2011 Dodge Charger that was westbound on US-54 pulled onto the right shoulder and came to a stop. A 2017 Volvo semi that also was westbound on US-54 then moved to the eastbound lane to pass the Dodge, which then pulled out, turning into the semi.

The Charger's driver, identified as Wendy Lynn Torres, of Plains, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Torres was wearing a seat belt.

The semi's driver, Gary Wayne Dochow, 60, of Wichita, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Meade County Hospital, the patrol said. Dochow was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles.