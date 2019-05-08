Dear Heloise: Yesterday I baked a boxed devil's-food cake. In place of the required 1 cup of water, I substituted COFFEE. After it was baked, I removed the 13-by-9 cake pan from the oven and immediately sprinkled chocolate chips all over the top of the cake. In no time the chips melted, so I spread them with my spatula to make frosting. I even added walnut bits to complete the creation. -- Marilyn K., Huntington Beach, Calif.

PUMPKIN BREAD

Dear Heloise: You had a recipe for pumpkin bread that my family loved. Would you please reprint it? I've lost my copy. -- Rosemary G., Hazleton, Pa.

Rosemary, this was always one of my favorite recipes. It's easy to make and tastes great! You'll need:

1 2/3 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup salad oil

2 eggs, slightly beaten

1 cup canned pumpkin

Sift together dry ingredients. Add nuts and mix well. Set aside. Combine remaining ingredients and add to the dry ingredients. Mix just enough to blend. Pour into 9-by-5-by-3 greased and floured loaf pan. Bake at 350 F for 60-75 minutes.

If you enjoy this tasty pumpkin bread, you'll love the other recipes in my pamphlet Heloise's Baking Soda Hints and Recipes.

WHY DIDN'T I THINK OF THAT?

Dear Heloise: My husband, who is now retired, came up with a couple of ideas I'd like to share:

1. I used to cut olives up by hand until he suggested that I use an egg slicer. I can put four or five olives in at a time and slice them.

2. When picking up or delivering hot foods, heat up the inside of an insulated bag with a hair dryer first. Keeps everything warm.

-- Kathy B., North Canton, Ohio

PASS THE PLASTIC?

Dear Heloise: I enjoy reading your column in The Villages Daily Sun when we're in Florida.

We've been hearing that sea salt has plastic in it due to all the plastic pollution in the oceans. Is this true, and how dangerous is it to consume sea salt now? -- Mary Ann S., Rochester Hills, Mich.

Mary Ann, recent studies have found microplastics in sea salt. They concluded that the majority of contamination comes from the plastics found in microfibers and items such as water bottles. It's believed that Americans do ingest particles of plastic every year. Currently, we lack clear, concise studies on the effects of ingesting plastic particles on human health. -- Heloise

SCAM VICTIM?

Dear Readers: If you've been the victim of an internet-related scam, contact the FBI at this web address to file a complaint: www.IC3.gov. -- Heloise