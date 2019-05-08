A bicyclist who noticed smoke coming from a home on East Avenue A as he passed by around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday awakened the residents of the small Bungalow, who were able to escape.

Firefighters then rescued four dogs and two cats.

“Three occupants, an adult and two children, narrowly escaped the structure thanks in part to a passerby,” Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer stated in a Facebook post that reminded residents to install smoke detectors and keep them in working order.

Arriving firefighters found flames showing through the roof of the home. An aggressive interior attack confined it to the area of origin, though there was extensive smoke and heat damage throughout the 832-square-foot residence, Beer stated.

Officials did not immediately report the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross responded to assist the residents.

The small, two-bedroom rental home at 541 E. Ave. A, built in 1928, is owned by Forest Tennant and valued at just under $40,000, county property records show.