Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities’ “Resident Guidelines and Community Handbook” is an important tool for residents of on-post housing. The most current version, effective May 7, 2018, can be downloaded at https://www.frontierheritagecommunities.com/wpcontent/uploads/2018/12/finalleavenworthhandbook05072018.pdf. Copies of the handbook can also be picked up at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave.

Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the handbook as it includes a wealth of information about the community. Resident questions should be directed to the Community Management Office at (913) 682-6300.

Resident survey

Every year, residents of FLFHC homes are given the opportunity to participate in the Army’s resident satisfaction survey to let the Army know their opinion of housing here, as well as identify what FLFHC is doing well and where improvement is needed.

The survey was e-mailed to all residents April 23.

FLFHC has already awarded 16 lucky families with $25 restaurant gift cards.

On May 22, FLFHC will be giving out more prizes, including restaurant gift cards, robotic vacuums and family night out packages to residents who have answered the survey. The grand prize will be $500 off one month of rent. The sooner residents complete the survey, the more chances they have to win.

Survey answers are anonymous, but FLFHC is notified about who has completed the survey.

Military Spouse Appreciation Day

FLFHC invites all military spouses to stop by the office at 220 Hancock Ave. between 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 10 for Military Spouse Appreciation Day. Military spouses can pick up a small gift as a token of appreciation for their dedication and support as a military spouse.

Fun Friday

Celebrate the end of the schoolyear and the beginning of summer from noon to 1 p.m. May 24 with hot dogs on the patio at the FLFHC Community Center, 220 Hancock Ave.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in May? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by May 21.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available online at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Entries must be received by May 21.

Utilities tip

The average bathroom faucet flows at a rate of two gallons per minute. Simply turning the tap off when brushing teeth can save more than 200 gallons per month.

Watch for announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with details. Visit www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and information.