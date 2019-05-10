Newton soccer
team falls
DERBY — The Newton High School girls’ soccer team fell to Derby 5-0 Thursday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play at Derby.
Newton trailed 2-0 at the half.
Newton is 1-14, 0-5 in league play.
Newton plays at 6:30 p.m. today against Salina South at Salina District Stadium.
Junior varsity — Derby 5, Newton 0
All-Jayhawk II
softball named
Below is the 2019 All-Jayhawk Conference Division II softball team as selected by the conference coaches:
First Team
C Audrey Miller, Labette
1B Alexis Hodapp, Highland
2B Bella Konieczka, Highland
3B Haleigh Scott, Cowley
SS Chevelle Sartin, Highland
OF Ashton Friend, Cowley
OF Hannah Schmidt, Highland
OF Macie Cervantes, Allen
P Chelsea Smith, HESSTON
P Kerrigan Dixon, Johnson County
P Kaelee Escoe, Neosho
U Christian Wind
Second Team
C Kerry Murphy, Johnson County; Skylar Darnell, Cowley
1B Stewart Kinsley, Neosho
2B Britney Smith, Kansas City
2B Torey Burkhardt, Johnson County
3B Kaylen Lassley, HESSTON
3B Julia Hawkins, Labette
SS Jessie Miranda, HESSTON
SS Hannah Redick, Kansas City
OF Devin Purcell, Kansas City
OF Alyssa Wesley, Highland
OF Lexi Avalos, HESSTON
P Haylee VanDeventer, Labette
P Bailey Lacy, Highland
U Amy Bretado, HESSTON
Honorable Mention
Allen – Madisyn Thompson, Meg Kirk; Cowley – Kalyn Stigall, Taylor Hinnenkamp; HESSTON – Paige Bittle; Highland – Kami Zimmerman, Cassidy Geer; Johnson County – Kelsy Orender, Jordyn Clough, Dezman Duncan, Emily Fox, Ivy Brewer, Megan Weigel; Labette – Payton Nigh; Neosho – Sierra Spurlock, Alyssa Rogers.
Coach of the Year — Andrew Sharp, HESSTON
Freshman of the Year — Chelsea Smith, HESSTON
Most Valuable Player — Ashton Friend, Highland
Area regional
pairings set
TOPEKA — Below are the area regional softball and baseball pairings:
SOFTBALL
Class 3A
Monday and Tuesday
Finals at Gypsum
Monday
at Kingman
Quarterfinals
5. Lyons (9-9) vs. 4. Smoky Valley (9-9) 3 p.m.
8. Hesston (1-19) vs. 1. Kingman-Norwich (16-2) 4:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Lyons-Smoky Valley winner vs. Hesston—Kingman-Norwich winner 6 p.m.
at Gypsum
Quarterfinals
7. Halstead (4-14) vs. 2. Haven (11-3) 2 p.m.
6. Southeast of Saline (8-8) vs. 3. Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns (9-7) 3:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Haven-Halstead winner vs. Southeast of Saline—Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns winner 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Finals
at Gypsum
Semifinal winners 4:30 p.m.
Class 2-1A
at Moundridge
Quarterfinals
Monday
8. Inman (1-15) vs. 1. Moundridge (14-2) 6:30 p.m.
5. Sedgwick (7-11) vs. 4. Hutchinson Trinity (12-7) 5 p.m.
7. Wichita Independent (2-16) vs. 2. Remington (14-4) 2 p.m.
6. Canton-Galva (5-8) vs. Marion (9-5) 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
Moundridge-Inman winner vs. Hutchinson Trinity-Sedgwick winner 2 p.m.
Remington-Wichita Independent winner vs. Marion—Canton-Galva winner 3:30 p.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners 5 p.m.
BASEBALL
Class 3A
Semifinals and finals
at Hesston
Monday
Quarterfinals
8. Smoky Valley (16-3) at 1. Rock Creek (2-14) 5:30 p.m.
5. Hesston (10-8) at 4. Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns (11-5) 5:30 p.m.
7. Council Grove (4-14) at 2. Riley County (16-4) 5 p.m.
6. Lyons-Chase (4-14) vs. 3. Southeast of Saline (12-4) 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Semifinals
Rock Creek-Smoky Valley winner vs. Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns—Hesston winner 2 p.m.
Riley County-Council Grove winner vs. Southeast of Saline—Lyons-Chase winner 3:30 p.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Monday
at Wichita Collegiate
Quarterfinals
8. Douglass (3-15) vs. 1. Cheney (16-4) 1 p.m.
5. Kingman-Norwich (9-9) vs. 4. Wichita Collegiate (10-6) 2:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Douglass-Cheney winner vs. Wichita Collegiate—Kingman-Norwich winner 2:30 p.m.
at Belle Plaine
Quarterfinals
7. Halstead (4-12) vs. 2. Belle Plaine (11-5) 3 p.m.
6. Chaparral (6-12) vs. 3. Haven (9-5) 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Halstead-Belle Plaine winner vs. Haven-Chaparral winner 5 p.m.
Finals
Thursday
at Wichita Collegiate
Semifinal winners 4:30 p.m.
Class 2-1A
at Dean Evans Stadium,
Salina
Monday
Quarterfinals
8. Republic County (0-14) vs. 1. Marion (15-1) 3 p.m.
5. Bennington (4-10) vs. 4. Salina Sacred Heart (5-11) 6 p.m.
7. Remington (2-15) vs. 2. Chase County (12-5) 1:30 p.m.
6. Canton-Galva vs. 3. Ell-Saline (4-8) 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Semifinals
Marion-Republic County winner vs. Salina Sacred Heart-Bennington 2 p.m.
Chase County-Remington winner vs. Ell-Saline—Canton-Galva winner 3:30 p.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners 5 p.m.
At Barton County CC,
Great Bend
Tuesday
Quarterfinals
8. Pratt Skyline (1-17) vs. 1. Sedgwick (12-2) 3:30 p.m.
5. Moundridge (8-10) vs. 4. Inman (9-7) 5 p.m.
6. Medicine Lodge (6-14) vs. 3. Ellis (13-3) 2 p.m.
7. Ellinwood (3-13) vs. 2. Little River (13-3) 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Semifinals
Sedgwick-Skyline winner vs. Haven-Moundridge winner 2 p.m.
Ellis-Medicine Lodge winner vs. Little River-Ellinwood winner 3:30 p.m.
Finals
Semifinal winners 5 p.m.