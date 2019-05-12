Potential business owners invited to coffee meetup

The next mentorship opportunity for burgeoning local entrepreneurs will be 8:30 to 10 a.m. May 16 at Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N. Main St.

Sponsored by the Reno County Entrepreneurship Task Force and SCORE, Entrepreneurship Connections-Coffee Edition will be the third event aimed at inspiring local entrepreneurship by linking those new to the start-up world with veteran business owners and experts to share knowledge and expand professional networks.

Attendees will also hear from Wool Market owners Andrea Springer and Steve Snook about their experience starting a business.

Those thinking about starting a business, new business owners and veteran entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend. The event is free, and coffee and pastries will be served.

Hutchinson Regional recognized for PR and marketing efforts

Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System was recognized for excellence in public relations and marketing at the annual meeting of the Kansas Association of Health Care Communicators spring conference April 12 in Hutchinson.

Awards are given annually to Kansas hospitals and health systems that excel in internal and external communications, special events and advertising.

Three marketing professionals from Georgia with extensive experience in healthcare marketing evaluated entries which were judged on planning, research, implementation, and results.

Hutch Regional won top billing with Emerald Awards for a hand washing campaign and a cardiovascular marketing campaign coordinated by Sue Wray and implemented by the entire Communications Team.

Chris Steen received an Emerald Award for his work on the Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System website and for a digital campaign entitled “How to Choose between Primary Care, Urgent Care, or the Emergency Room.”

The organization awarded Certificates of Merit to Hutch Regional for a number of projects:

• First Course, a public meeting held on the third Tuesday of each month to educate area residents on many services and treatments offered by the hospital

• ICARE, a weekly column drafted by Richard Shank and emailed each Friday to all HRHS employees

• A monthly column from CEO Ken Johnson dealing with healthcare related issues for the Hutchinson News

• Central Line, an in-house email publication distributed weekly to HRHS employees

• Happy Birthday Hutch, a Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation event held last September to celebrate the more than 33,000 babies born at Hutch Regional since its beginning

• The August Grand Opening of the hospital’s new Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

• Terry Weathers received a Certificate of Merit for a video he produced for the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner.

“There are so many good things happening at Hutch Regional, it can be a challenge to share all of the information,” said Ken Johnson, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System President, and CEO. “Our Business Development team works hard to get the word out, and it is gratifying to see that other healthcare professionals recognize the quality of those efforts.”

Dane G. Hansen provides grant to Smoky Hills Public Television

BUNKER HILL – The Dane G. Hansen Foundation has awarded Smoky Hills Public Television a $115,000 grant to support the station’s general programming and station operations.

“The support we receive from Dane G. Hansen is vital to the operations of SHPTV,” said Kelli King, Smoky Hills Public Television Director of Finance and Administration. “The funds from the foundation will be educating thousands of people across central and western Kansas through our SHPTV local productions, educational programming, and our book distribution to Head Start programs.”

Smoky Hills Public Television serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas and has been named the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Non-Metro Station of the Year.