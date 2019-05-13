A status hearing is scheduled for a man charged with vehicular homicide for a 2017 crash in Leavenworth County.

Kenny B. Ford, 58, Greeley, Colorado, appeared Friday in court with his attorney, Benjamin Casad.

Ford is charged with five misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide for a July 11, 2017, crash on the Kansas Turnpike in southern Leavenworth County.

Ford was driving a tractor-trailer at the time of the multi-vehicle crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Casad said Friday that there is a lot of discovery evidence in the case.

A status hearing was scheduled for June 12.