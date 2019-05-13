A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in the case of a man who is accused of attacking a Leavenworth police officer.

The preliminary hearing for Anthony A. Dunkle, 36, is scheduled for June 12.

Dunkle is charged with felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 16 incident that was reported in downtown Leavenworth.

Dunkle allegedly walked in front of a patrol officer's vehicle. Dunkle then allegedly walked up to the officer's driver-side window, which was rolled down, and began punching the officer, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

During the altercation, Dunkle reportedly made comments about previously being arrested by the same officer.

The preliminary hearing was scheduled Friday as Dunkle appeared in court with his attorney, Matthew Tillma.

Tillma asked to have the hearing scheduled in about three or four weeks.

He said this also will give the defense time to look at plea offers.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing, and the judge will determine if the case should move forward.