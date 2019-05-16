Two people were killed in a fiery crash early Thursday on Interstate 70 just west of Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 3:28 a.m. on westbound I-70 near the S.W. West Union Road exit.

According to Shawnee County sheriff's Deputy Shayna Anderson, the crash occurred when a Ford box truck and a Pontiac Firebird collided in the outside lane, sending both vehicles off the roadway to the north.

The Pontiac became fully engulfed in flames with both occupants still inside, Anderson said. Both occupants of the Pontiac were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford box truck was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital, where he was evaluated and released, Anderson said.

The Ford was registered out of Missouri, and the Pontiac was registered out of Tennessee, Anderson said.

The Dover Fire Department assisted at the scene.