GREAT BEND — The Sedgwick Cardinal baseball team is off to the Class 2-1A state tournament after a pair of wins Thursday in the regionals at Barton Community College.

In the semifinals, Sedgwick topped Heart of America League rival Inman 7-6.

In the regional championship game, the Cardinals down Ellis 17-7 in six innings on the 10-run rule.

The Cardinals scored in every inning, putting things away with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to end the game.

Colton Smith drove in four runs for Sedgwick without a hit. Kale Schroeder drove in three runs on one hit. Nolan Crumrine went three for four with two RBIs. Lance Hoffsommer went four for five with two RBIs. Trey Siemens hit a home run, driving in two runs.

Henry Burns went three for five with an RBI.

Tegan Cain went two for four hitting for Ellis with an RBI. Konnor Pfieger went two for three. Carter Bollig and Easton Burton each drove in a run.

Andrew Hoffsommer pitched 3.2 innings for the win, allowing four earned runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Trey Bright finished the game with a run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Tyson Jimenez took the loss for Ellis, which ends the season 17-4. Talon Torline and Zachary Eck also pitched.

In the semifinals, Bright hit a two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Cardinals to a 7-6 win over Inman.

Tied 2-2 after three innings, Inman posted a three-run fourth inning. Sedgwick tied the game with three runs in the fifth. An error and a Connor Brown singled led to an Inman run in the sixth inning.

Bright finished two for four hitting with two RBIs. Mason Lacey also drove in two runs. Burns went three for three hitting with an RBI. Crumrine went two for three with an RBI.

Carter Brown finished with two RBIs. Connor Brown went two for two with an RBI.

Crumrine started for Sedgwick, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Andrew Hoffsommer finished the game for the win, allowing a walk and a strikeout.

Inman starter Kyler Konrade went 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts. Connor Brown took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

Inman ends the season 10-8.

Sedgwick is 15-2 and opens state play May 24 at the Great Bend Sports Complex. Pairings have not been set.

Tuesday’s late game

Inman 5, Moundridge 4

GREAT BEND — In late play Tuesday, Inman downed Moundridge 5-4 at Barton Community College in the first round of regional play.

Inman scored three runs in the bottom of the first and two in the fifth. Moundridge scored all four runs in the top of the sixth.

Landon Snyder pitched 5.2 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five walks. Connor Brown finished the game for the save, striking out two.

Collin Kohl took the loss for Moundridge, allowing three earned runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

Carter Brown went two for three hitting for Inman, driving in a run. Jayden Leonhardt, Snyder and Carson Munoz each added an RBI.

Cody Hazelton drove in two runs on a home run for Moundridge. Jon Schlosser and Wyatt Falco each drove in a run.

Moundridge ends the season 8-11.

Class 2-1A

Baseball

Regionals

Barton Community College

Tuesday’s late

Quarterfinals

Moundridge;000;004;0;—4;4;1

Inman;300;020;x;—5;6;1

Kohl (L) and Falco; Snyder (W), Co.Brown (S) 6 and Ca.Brown. HR — M: Hazelton.

Semifinals

Inman;101;301;0;—6;7;1

Sedgwick;020;030;2;—7;12;4

Konrade, Co.Brown (L) 5 and Ca.Brown; Crumrine, A.Hoffsommer (W) 6 and Lacey.

Finals

Ellis;301;210;—7;8;2

Sedgwick;132;416;—17;14;5

Jimenez (L), Torline 2, Eck 4 and Pfiefer, Cain 2; A.Hoffsommer (W), Bright 4 and H.Schroeder. HR — Siemens.