Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash early Friday in downtown Topeka, but when they got there, all they found was a vehicle on its side — with no driver to be found.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. just west of S.W. 2nd and Jackson, under the Polk-Quincy Viaduct that carries traffic on Interstate 70 through the north end of downtown Topeka.

Police Officer Mitch Soden said at the scene that officers located a silver Kia Sorento sport utility vehicle that was on its driver's side in the 200 block of S.W. 2nd facing southwest in the westbound lane of traffic.

Airbags had deployed in the vehicle and glass was strewn across the street. The back hatch of the vehicle was open.

But the driver wasn't around.

Soden said officers were told someone had been seen running from the scene.

No details on that person were available and police and several onlookers were left to check out the crash, which appeared to have occurred when the Kia crashed into a large, round concrete pillar that holds up a portion of the viaduct on the north side of S.W. 2nd Street.

The vehicle then bounced off the pillar and ended up on its side, straddling the westbound lane of S.W. 2nd.

An American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene but left without treating anyone.

The crash remained under investigation.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.