Class 6A
Sand Creek Station
Newton
Group 1, Hole 1, 7:30 a.m.: BYARD, NATHAN, Olathe East; Moore, Tanner, Mill Valley; Pilakowski, Nathan, Larwrence Free State; Wilson, Stone, Dodge City.
Group 2, Hole 10, 7:40 a.m.: Close, Joseph (Major), Shawnee Mission South; CONNOLLY, CAMERON, Wichita East; Mullen, Evan, Olathe West; RHOADES, TREVOR, Hutchinson.
Group 3, Hole 1, 7:40 a.m.: Gard, William, Larwrence Free State; Lowery, Kale, Dodge City; Matchette, Jaccard, Mill Valley; WHITEHEAD, JACK, Olathe East.
Group 4, Hole 10, 7:50 a.m.: Barnes, Beau, Shawnee Mission South; SILVA, CRISTIAN, Wichita East; Southern, Brock, Hutchinson; Welsh, Brennan, Olathe West.
Group 5, Hole 1, 7:50 a.m.: Flick, Shawn, Mill Valley; Lomas, Tryston, Dodge City; RHODES, LOGAN, Olathe East; Sommer, Dylan, Larwrence Free State.
Group 6, Hole 10, 8 a.m.: Likes, Jackson, Olathe South; Tarvin, Jack, Olathe West; Wagenseller, Kyle, Liberal; Winchester, Luke, Hutchinson.
Group 7, Hole 1, 8 a.m.: Davie, Nicolas, Mill Valley; Goertzen, Ethan, Dodge City; MULLEN, BLAKE, Olathe East; Spriggs, Mitchell, Larwrence Free State.
Group 8, Hole 10, 8:10 a.m.: Neal, Patrick, Olathe North; Parks, Nathan, Campus; Uhlenhake, Cade, Blue Valley West; Winchester, Jake, Hutchinson.
Group 9, Hole 1, 8:10 a.m.: Aerni, Blake, Mill Valley; KIMMEL, CALEB, Olathe East; Park, Andrew, Larwrence Free State; Scheck, Cooper, Dodge City.
Group 10, Hole 10, 8:20 a.m.: DEVANE, COLLIN, Manhattan; Gardner, Justin, Derby; King, Cole, Blue Valley North; McKeown, Gabriel, Olathe Northwest.
Group 11, Hole 1, 8:20 a.m.: Berquist, Landon, Larwrence Free State; GUTGESELL, DANIEL, Olathe East; Mason, Nicklaus, Mill Valley; Smith, Davan, Dodge City.
Group 12, Hole 10, 8:30 a.m.: Fischman, Cole, Blue Valley North; Molzer, Zachary, Olathe Northwest; Smith, Hayden, Derby; SNOWDEN, GRANT, Manhattan.
Group 13, Hole 1, 8:40 a.m.: Emerson, Jason, Washburn Rural; MacGee, Ben, Blue Valley Northwest; MCKNIGHT, DUNCAN, Shawnee Mission East; Ortiz, Noah, Garden City.
Group 14, Hole 10, 8:40 a.m.: Brock, William, Olathe Northwest; Lindsey, Cason, Derby; MUNSEN, MITCH, Manhattan; Whitehair, Gabe, Blue Valley North.
Group 15, Hole 1, 8:50 a.m.: Frederickson, Giles, Topeka Washburn Rural; HONNOLD, WALTER, Shawnee Mission East; Larson, Owen, Blue Valley Northwest; Richmeier, Jarett Reid, Garden City.
Group 16, Hole 10, 8:50 a.m.: BEGNOCHE, CODY, Manhattan; Franklin, William, Olathe Northwest; Moore, Connor, Blue Valley North; Ramsey, William, Derby.
Group 17, Hole 1, 9 a.m.: Bessette, Jacob, Blue Valley Northwest; COSTELLO, WESLEY, Shawnee Mission East; Hughes, Reid, Topeka Washburn Rural; Shaddix, Mason, Garden City.
Group 18, Hole 10, 9 a.m.: Francis, Cole, Derby; GRITTON, CASEY, Manhattan; Krumme, Drake, Olathe Northwest; Rosenberg, Cameron, Blue Valley North.
Group 19, Hole 1, 9:10 a.m.: Bessette, Benjamin, Blue Valley Northwest; DIERKS, JOHN, Shawnee Mission East; Juhl, Theodore, Garden City; Leonetti, Lucas, Washburn Rural.
Group 20, Hole 10, 9:10 a.m.: Cooper, Davis, Blue Valley North; Cornwell, Jessie, Derby; Ferris, Cole, Olathe Northwest; PRIDDLE, JOSHUA, Manhattan.
Group 21, Hole 1, 9:20 a.m.: Cundiff, Cayden, Garden City; McCrary, Ian, Blue Valley Northwest; Neale, Max, Topeka Washburn Rural; SCHOLZ, ANDREW, Shawnee Mission East.
Group 22, Hole 10, 9:20 a.m.: Brungardt, Ross, Lawrence; Bultman, Joseph, Shawnee Mission Northwest; Hill, Tracey, Liberal; Prentice, Kade, Blue Valley.
Group 23, Hole 1, 9:30 a.m.: Audrain, Sion, Garden City; Beck, Hayden, Topeka Washburn Rural; Gardner, John, Blue Valley Northwest; HARDING, WILL, Shawnee Mission East.
Class 5A
Mariah Hills GC
Dodge City
Group 1, Hole 1, 9 a.m.: Armstrong, Taben, Maize South; Bever, Landon, Basehor-Linwood; Bourk, Gilbert, St. Thomas Aquinas; Gatley, Tyler, Bishop Carroll.
Group 2, Hole 10, 9 a.m.: Hartsock, Patrick, Spring Hill; Lujano, Hunter, NEWTON; Sawyer, Drake, Andover.
Group 3, Hole 1, 9:10 a.m.: Burnett, Joshua, St. Thomas Aquinas; Hohl, Hayden, Bishop Carroll; Love, Layton, Maize South; Smith, Brendan, Basehor-Linwood.
Group 4, Hole 10, 9:10 a.m.: Brewer, Myles, Goddard Eisenhower; Claassen, Kaden, Wichita Heights; Ryan, Collister, Salina Central.
Group 5, Hole 1, 9:20 a.m.: Blaske, Tanner, Maize South; Elbrader, Luke, St. Thomas Aquinas; Sifford, Kobe, Basehor-Linwood; Stuckey, Jack, Bishop Carroll.
Group 6, Hole 10, 9:20 a.m.: Hawley, Aaron, Salina Central; Jensen, Evan, Wichita Heights; Thurlow, Spencer, De Soto; Wadlowe, Aspen, Wichita Northwest.
Group 7, Hole 1, 9:30 a.m.: Gooch, Grant, Wichita Bishop Carroll; Hartig, Ethan, Maize South; Melchior, Carter, St. Thomas Aquinas; Powell, Wyatt, Basehor-Linwood.
Group 8, Hole 10, 9:30 a.m.: Freelove, Lukas, Salina Central; Hoxie, Tyler, McPherson; Maceli, Stephen, Pittsburg; Villegas, Mateo, Goddard Eisenhower.
Group 9, Hole 1, 9:40 a.m.: Hanrahan, Connor, St. Thomas Aquinas; Kasitz, Kyle, Maize South; Logsdon, Austin, Basehor-Linwood; Towey, Mark, Bishop Carroll.
Group 10, Hole 10, 9:40 a.m.: Bouse, Caydan, Great Bend; CHANNELL, TRAVIS, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel; Magallanes-Rivas, Xavier, Salina South; Rowcroft, Adam, St. James Academy.
Group 11, Hole 1, 9:50 a.m.: Kasitz, Adam, Maize South; Langstraat, Joseph, Basehor-Linwood; Towey, Carson, Wichita Bishop Carroll; Winslow, Michael, St. Thomas Aquinas.
Group 12, Hole 10, 9:50 a.m.: Effertz, Jayson, Great Bend; REINTJES, BRENT, Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel; Spencer, Harrison, St. James Academy; Turner, Trey, Salina South.
Group 13, Hole 1, 10 a.m.: Boone, Jeremy, Blue Valley Southwest; HOSKINS, WESTON, Hays; Stewart, Skyler, Emporia; Ward, Cooper, Andover Central.
Group 14, Hole 10, 10 a.m.: Baker, Thomas, St. James Academy; Giroux, Gavin, Salina South; Heilman, Scott, Great Bend; Wilbert, Austin, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.
Group 15, Hole 1, 10:10 a.m.: Joseph, Davis, Andover Central; Lisec, Drew, Blue Valley Southwest; OAKLEY, WESLEY, Hays; Sauder, Brookston, Emporia.
Group 16, Hole 10, 10:10 a.m.: Brazil, Patrick, St. James Academy; Dunekack, Cal, Great Bend; Stein, Cole, Salina South; Steiner, Cooper, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.
Group 17, Hole 1, 10:20 a.m.: Duty, Brock, Blue Valley Southwest; Goodrum, Austin, Andover Central; Hoyt, Connor, Emporia; JOHNSON, TUCKER, Hays.
Group 18, Hole 10, 10:20 a.m.: Baldwin, Brantley, Great Bend; Cook, Connor, St. James Academy; Norton, Parker, Salina South; Schrock, Matthew, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel.
Group 19, Hole 1, 10:30 a.m.: Crank, Braden, Blue Valley Southwest; Ellington, Keegan, Andover Central; Fisher, Garyn, Emporia; KRANNAWITTER, JASON, Hays,
Group 20, Hole 10, 10:30 a.m.: Baker, Jack, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel; Renz, Parker, Salina South; Streck, Cole, Great Bend; Van Gilder, James, St. James Academy.
Group 21, Hole 1, 10:40 a.m.: Limback, Nicholas, Blue Valley Southwest; NORRIS, JOSHUA, Hays; Schmid, Caleb, Emporia; Wilson, Peyton, Andover Central.
Group 22, Hole 10, 10:40 a.m.: Berberich, Gavin, Topeka West; Murphy, Jared, Maize; Trudo, Tyler, Goddard Eisenhower; Wiske, Logan, Pittsburg.
Group 23, Hole 1, 10:50 a.m.:, 10:50 a.m.: McCRAE, TRADGON, Hays; Scheve, Gentry, Emporia; Schultz, Cooper, Andover Central.
Wingerter, Justin, Blue Valley Southwest.
Group 24, Hole 10, 10:50 a.m.: Alonzo, Addison, Topeka West; Engelken, Zachary, NEWTON; Howell, Preston, Andover; Iddings, Ethan, De Soto.
Class 3A
Emporia GC
Group 1, Hole 1, 8:30 a.m.: Davies, Nick, Burlington; Heide, Brock, Prairie View; Lewis, Jackson, Scott Community.
Group 2, Hole 10, 8:30 a.m.: Birky, Cole, Russell; Kieffer, Brant, Marysville; Wheeler, Kale, Scott Community.
Group 3, Hole 1, 8:40 a.m.: Covey, Kaden, Caney Valley; Cummins, Landon, Frontenac; Jackson, Garrett, Wellsville; JARVIS, JAXON, Galena.
Group 4, Hole 10, 8:40 a.m.: Roth, Nixon, Minneapolis; Smith, Tristan, Silver Lake; Uphaus, Bryce, Nemaha Central; Wells, Tanner, Eureka.
Group 5, Hole 1, 8:50 a.m.: Chesnut, Kory, Fredonia; Rundus, Paul, Concordia; Schnoor, Dylan, Wellsville; Wilson, Coty, Caney Valley.
Group 6, Hole 10, 8:50 a.m.: Feldkamp, Hunter, Nemaha Central; Feliciano, Caden, Santa Fe Trail; Morris, Andrew, Holton; Osterhaus, Ryan, Silver Lake.
Group 7, Hole 1, 9 a.m.: John, Chance, Caney Valley; Johnson, Riley, Frontenac; Kearney, Aiden, Wellsville; Kindel, Braxton, Concordia.
Group 8, Hole 10, 9 a.m.: Corby, Cassidy, Nemaha Central; Sharpe, Drew, Silver Lake; Taylor, Ryan, Holton; Watkins, Jace, Burlington.
Group 9, Hole 1, 9:10 a.m.: Burgess, Zachary, Wichita Collegiate; Freisberg, Will, Caney Valley; Smith, Luke, Wellsville; Stanley, Carter, Colby.
Group 10, Hole 10, 9:10 a.m.: Dvorak, Hayden, Concordia; Reischick, Grant, St. Marys; Sperfslage, Gregory, Nemaha Central; Swain, Dustin, Silver Lake.
Group 11, Hole 1, 9:20 a.m.: Bogner, Mark, Erie; Good, Gabe, Wellsville; Rogers, Anthony, Caney Valley; Weishapl, Joshua, Cimarron.
Group 12, Hole 10, 9:20 a.m.: Folk, Rafferty, Holton; Lindstrom, Jake, Silver Lake; Plinksy, Trenton, Osage City; Schmelzle, Dalton, Nemaha Central.
Group 13, Hole 1, 9:30 a.m.: Dwyer, Jackson, Wellsville; Graham, Eli, Wichita Collegiate; Mowry, Matthew, Cimarron; Watson, Trevor, Caney Valley.
Group 14, Hole 10, 9:30 a.m.: Buessing, Blake, Santa Fe Trail; Calderwood, Drew, Silver Lake; Hammes, Eric, Nemaha Central; Rader, Jackson, Marysville.
Group 15, Hole 1, 9:40 a.m.: Boeve, Johnathan, Phillipsburg; Klassen, Lucas, HESSTON; Lierz, Caden, Sabetha; Schulte, Jackson, Thomas More Prep-Marian.
Group 16, Hole 10, 9:40 a.m.: Cole, Aidan, Cheney; Conwell, Collin, Girard; Werner, Zachary, Goodland; Wilborn, Nolan, Hoisington.
Group 17, Hole 1, 9:50 a.m.: Farmer, Mason, HESSTON; Hunnacutt, Jonathan, Phillipsburg; Johnson, Jack, Thomas More Prep-Marian; Lierz, Riley, Sabetha.
Group 18, Hole 10, 9:50 a.m.: Blythe, McKenin, Girard; Breit, Jakob, Hoisington; Brumbaugh, Brennan, Goodland; Cokely, Ethan, Cheney.
Group 19, Hole 1, 10 a.m.: Funk, Marcus, Sabetha; Regier, Jace, HESSTON; Robben, Tyler, Thomas More Prep-Marian; Sides, Ty, Phillipsburg.
Group 20, Hole 10, 10 a.m.: Asbury, Ryne, Cheney; Dolezal, Noah, Hoisington; Mull, Brock, Goodland; Sherman, Austin, Girard.
Group 21, Hole 1, 10:10 a.m.: Brummer, Ethan, Thomas More Prep-Marian; Moon, Nathan, Phillipsburg; Roth, Lucas, HESSTON; Ukele, Carson, Sabetha.
Group 22, Hole 10, 10:10 a.m.: Corke, Talon, Goodland; Kmiec, Michael, Girard; Middleton, Harrison, Cheney; Rziha, Paul, Hoisington.
Group 23, Hole 1, 10:20 a.m.: Pierson, David, Sabetha; Sides, Trey, Phillipsburg; Spencer, Landon, HESSTON; Stoecklein, Ryan, Thomas More Prep-Marian.
Group 24, Hole 10, 10:20 a.m.: Hopkins, Braeden, Hoisington; Lalicker, Ryan, Goodland; Stephenson, Connor, Cheney; Warner, Ethan, Girard.
Group 25, Hole 1, 10:30 a.m.: Brenneman, Grant, HESSTON; Burger, Jesse, Sabetha; Martin, Tyler, Phillipsburg; Rozean, Cameron, Thomas More Prep-Marian.
Group 26, Hole 10, 10:30 a.m.: Freund, Dylan, Cheney; Ihrig, Garin, Goodland; Nicholson, Drew, Hoisington; Warner, Cole, Girard.
Class 2A
Hesston GC
Group 1, Hole 1, 9 a.m.: Ison, Nicholas, St. Mary's-Colgan; Moss, Aaron, Smith Center; Thompson, Ryan, Syracuse; Waddell, Hap, Marion.
Group 2, Hole 10, 9 a.m.: COMPTON, TREYTON, Jayhawk Linn; Dobson, Cael, Plainville; Mertens, Colby, SEDGWICK.
Group 3, Hole 1, 9:10 a.m.: Gilliland, Caleb, Salina Sacred Heart; Muro, Fernando, Stanton County; POPEJOY, CARTER, Valley Heights; Rovenstine, Steven, Kansas City Christian.
Group 4, Hole 10, 9:10 a.m.: Grilliot, Jaden, Syracuse; Kerns, Gabe, Plainville; McFrederick, Chris, SEDGWICK; Wilson, Beau, St. Mary's-Colgan.
Group 5, Hole 1, 9:20 a.m.: Cole, Mason, Syracuse; DENTON, WESLEY, Valley Heights; Frickey, Brady, Ellis; King, Aaron, Yates Center.
Group 6, Hole 10, 9:20 a.m.: Post, Paige, Trego Community; Schumacher, Aubrey, Elkhart; Solander, Addison, Yates Center; Wichert, Frank, Hillsboro.
Group 7, Hole 1, 9:30 a.m.: Dougherty, Joseph, Elkhart; Hale, Mattox, Rossville; Skidmore, Charles, Salina Sacred Heart; WATSON, KAYLOR, Jayhawk Linn.
Group 8, Hole 10, 9:30 a.m.: Malsam, Tyler, Trego Community; McGinn, Tate, SEDGWICK; O’Malley, Corbin, St. Mary's-Colgan; Runkle, Clayton, Elkhart.
Group 9, Hole 1, 9:40 a.m.: Giesick, Jaren, Sublette; Marquardt, Cal, St. Mary's-Colgan; Minson, Carter, Trego Community; TRIMBLE, BRADY, Valley Heights.
Group 10, Hole 10, 9:40 a.m.: ATHERTON, BRODIE, Jayhawk Linn; Beltz, Wyatt, Sterling; Fry, Joey, Trego Community; Moore, Gary, SEDGWICK.
Group 11, Hole 1, 9:50 a.m.: Bunner, Aiden, Kansas City Christian; Dunn, Dillon, Trego Community; Gilmore, Lucas, Sterling; Lindeman, Dylan, GOESSEL.
Group 12, Hole 10, 9:50 a.m.: Dalke, Eli, Hillsboro; Hays, Elijah, Plainville; Kalan, Matevz, St. Mary's-Colgan; Schmidt, Wyatt, Sterling.
Group 13, Hole 1, 10 a.m.: Fischer, Alex, Republic County; King, Jack, Yates Center; Labenz, Matthew, Hutchinson Trinity Catholic; Walker, Caleb, Howard-West Elk.
Group 14, Hole 10, 10 a.m.: Bane, Noah, Elkhart; McLaughlin, Vincent, Plainville; Shepherd, Qayden, SEDGWICK; THOMAS, DRAKE, Jayhawk Linn.
Group 15, Hole 1, 10:10 a.m.: Becker, Noah, SEDGWICK; Dible, Jarrod, Hoxie; Solander, Reece, Yates Center; Surface, Zach, Sterling.
Group 16, Hole 10, 10:10 a.m.: Comley, Kaz, Sterling; Daniels, Rylie, Hillsboro; Elmore, Nate, Salina Sacred Heart; SHAUGHNESSY, GABE, Jayhawk Linn.
Group 17, Hole 1, 10:20 a.m.: Copeland, Tanner, Plainville; Gillum, Garrett, Meade; Sellman, Ryan, Humboldt; Shaw, Kameron, Salina Sacred Heart.
Group 18, Hole 10, 10:20 a.m.: Bolinger, Garrett, St. Mary's-Colgan; Elmore, Jack, Salina Sacred Heart; WAGNER, TYLER, Valley Heights; Wilson, Brayden, Syracuse.
Group 19, Hole 1, 10:30 a.m.: Krob, Parker, Plainville; Mai, Dalton, Trego Community; Plunkett, Austin, Syracuse; Reynolds, Easton, Yates Center.
Group 20, Hole 10, 10:30 a.m.: Friesen, Jordan, Inman; Tarwater, Kaden, Oskaloosa; Webb, Caden, Sterling; Wishon, Spencer, Decatur Community.
Group 21, Hole 1, 10:40 a.m.: Addington, Lance, Elkhart; Hedges, Will, Bishop Seabury Academy; Herrenbruck, Tate, Salina Sacred Heart; Unruh, Avery, Hillsboro.
Group 22, Hole 10, 10:40 a.m.: CHASE, HUNTER, Valley Heights; MCCOY, TYLER, Jayhawk Linn; Trujillo, Trevor, Stanton County; Weimer, Dylan, Hoxie.
Class 1A
Salina Municipal GC
Group 1, Hole 1, 8:30 a.m.: Blaufuss, Max, Olpe; Darrah, David, Wichita Classical; Wolters, Grady, Osborne.
Group 2, Hole 10, 8:40 a.m.: Briscoe, Ander, South Gray; Cramer, McKenzie, Ashland; Lancaster, Nathan, BEREAN ACADEMY; Rogers, Ben, Stockton.
Group 3, Hole 1, 8:40 a.m.: KABERLINE, THOMAS, Onaga; Kirk, Andrew, Minneola; Langlais, Connor, Hutchinson Central Christian; Noone, Andrew, Wallace County.
Group 4, Hole 10, 8:50 a.m.: Hall, Benjamin, BEREAN ACADEMY; Migchelbrink, Cade, Rawlins County; Reed, Isaac, Stockton; Torres, Stone, South Gray.
Group 5, Hole 1, 8:50 a.m.: Schrag, Dalton, Pretty Prairie; Sedlacek, Dawson, Hanover; Uhl, Landon, South Central; Wolters, Steele, Osborne.
Group 6, Hole 10, 9 a.m.: Domsch, Ryan, Rawlins County; Hackney, Kelsey, South Central; Luppen, Nate, Hanover; Stucky, Luke, BEREAN ACADEMY.
Group 7, Hole 7, 9 a.m.: Detter, Lucas, Pretty Prairie; Dixson, Brenan, Rawlins County; Kay, Zane, Ashland; Redeker, Wylie, Olpe.
Group 8, Hole 10, 9:10 a.m.: Allen, Zane, Hutchinson Central Christian; Cohorst, Cade, Hanover; Erickson, Andrew, South Central; Olson, Arie, Rawlins County.
Group 9, Hole 1, 9:10 a.m.: Busenitz, Grant, BEREAN ACADEMY; Dunn, Devin, South Central; Talley, Kenton, Centralia; Thompson, Brett, Central Plains.
Group 10, Hole 10, 9:20 a.m.: Conyac, Gage, Stockton; Hamby, Carson, Hutchinson Central Christian; Hardwick, Joey, Frankfort; Krier, Gus, Ashland.
Group 11, Hole 1, 9:20 a.m.: Befort, Brandon, Osborne; Bussmann, Branden, Frankfort; Hayes, Chase, Kiowa County; Hoover, Jonathan, BEREAN ACADEMY.
Group 12, Hole 10, 9:30 a.m.: Argabright, Jacob, Olpe; Foster, Jonathan, Ashland; Urwiller, Dawson, Hutchinson Central Christian; Watkins, Lathe, Osborne.
Group 13, Hole 1, 9:30 a.m.: Anderson, Brandon, Frankfort; lindenman, jacob, Hill City; Tuttle, Gavin, Kiowa County; Zehr, Cooper, BURRTON.
Group 14, Hole 10, 9:40 a.m.: Cornelison, Gavin, Frankfort; Kenas, Will, Wichita Classical; Lantz, Dayton, Osborne; McPhail, Hayden, Ashland.
Group 15, Hole 1, 9:40 a.m.: Miller, Clifton, South Gray; Miller, Kade, Osborne; Tynon, Josh, Frankfort; Walton, Marshall, Hutchinson Central Christian.
Group 16, Hole 10, 9:50 a.m.: Brewer, Andrew, Pretty Prairie; Bruna, Carter, Hanover; Coffey, Quinn, Stockton; Reed, Ethan, South Gray.
Group 17, Hole 1, 9:50 a.m.: Barnard, Jordan, Olpe; Chavez, Jose, Tribune-Greeley County; Groene, Tanner, Burden-Central; Kellenberger, Call, Ashland.
Group 18, Hole 10, 10 a.m.: Domsch, Isaac, Rawlins County; Shockley, Dayton, Hanover; Templin, Andrew, BEREAN ACADEMY; Theurer, Grant, South Central.
Group 19, Hole 1, 10 a.m.: Beougher, Brady, Stockton; Bowman, Spencer, Hodgeman County; Mars, Trent, Centralia; Tobias, Reilly, Hutchinson Central Christian.
Group 20, Hole 10, 10:10 a.m.: Buckingham, Luke, Wichita Classical; Jirak, Elias, Centre; Martin, Nathan, South Central.
Group 21, Hole 1, 10:10 a.m.: Buckingham, Cole, Wichita Classical; Hoover, Kobe, Washington County; Woody, Kendrick, Rawlins County; Woolf, Marshall, St. John-Hudson.
Group 22, Hole 10, 10:20 a.m.: Bruna, Zach, Hanover; Cole, Zeb, Stockton; Osborne, Mason, St. John-Hudson.
Group 23, Hole 1, 10:20 a.m.: Bullinger, Eli, South Gray; Gerstner, Aiden, Frankfort; Hickel, Alex, Central Plains; Tilma, Kate, Wichita Classical.