WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ track team claimed a regional title, while the girls fell just short Friday at the Class 5A regionals at Wichita Northwest Stadium.

The Railer boys edged Wichita Northwest 92-88, with Great Bend taking third at 74, Salina South finishing fourth at 72.5 and Valley Center taking fifth at 64.

McPherson downed Newton 112-98 for the girls’ team title. Valley Center was third at 80, followed by Great Bend in fourth at 64 and Salina Central in fifth at 52.

“We had some great performances today from both the boys and the girls,” Newton coach Tad Remsberg said. “We had a lot of personal bests. We had a lot of kids qualify for state. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Zach Garcia won the high jump at 6-4. He won the competition on the final jump of that height, trailing a McPherson jumper on the tie-breaker.

“The weather was wild, but I felt like I jumped OK,” Garcia said. “I was having a little bit of trouble at 6-2, I was trying real hard, but I did what I had to do.”

Garcia, a senior bound for K-State next year but not to compete, broke the school record last week at 6-6. He had tied the record earlier in the season.

“I want to win state,” Garcia said. “I’d like to get 6-8. That would be cool.”

Damarius Peterson won the shot put in 54-3 1/2. Peterson took third in the discus in 157-0.

“I threw well,” Peterson said. “My discus was one of my best of the year. We practiced in the wind this week and that helped. After my first couple of throws, I really got it to go. In shot, it’s tough when I don’t have someone next to me to push me. I took first place, but it didn’t feel as good as last week with a PR and a school record.”

Peterson has committed to track at Wichita State beginning in the fall, where he will join former Railer Cory Martens, who will be a fifth-year senior next year. Martens qualified for the NCAA regionals in shot put, discus and hammer throw.

“I’m looking forward to throwing with him,” Peterson said.

Milo Jones won the pole vault at 13-0.

“That wasn’t my best,” Jones said. “I went 13-6 last week. I really like having the wind at my back. That messes with some people, but I thought the wind was nice. Having the wooden runway (a portable runway was used in the event) was nice. It’s wood and it had a bounce to it.”

Jones received an appointment to attend the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y.

“I wasn’t recruited as an athlete, but it’s a (NCAA) Division III school and I may try to walk on there,” Jones said. “Especially if I get a good height at state. I’d like to get the school record. That’s 14-6.”

Malachi Coleman won the long jump in 22-6.

“Today has been one of my better jumps,” Coleman said. “I haven’t jumped over 22 feet since the beginning of the season. I recently was hurt and missed a couple of practices. (At state,) I really want to get the school record. I was one inch off that today.”

Jerik Ochoa took second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 14.69. Ochoa took third in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 41.38.

Eli Blaufuss took second in the 400-meter dash in 50.95.

Newton took third in the 4x800-meter relay team in 8:44.35.

Noah Massanari took fourth in the 1,600-meter run in 4:50.37.

Kenyon Forest took fourth in the javelin in 157-10.

For the Newton girls, Maggie Remsberg won the long jump in 17-11 1/4.

Remsberg hit a hurdle in the 100-meter high hurdles, fell to the track and slipped to ninth place, failing to qualify. She had a prelim time of 14.43, one of the top times in the state until Emma Ruddle won the finals in 14.15.

Rebecca Raymundo finished fourth in 15.60 to qualify.

Remsberg came back to win the 300-meter low hurdles in 45.56, followed by Raymundo in third in 49.58.

“That happens in hurdle races, it just never happened to me,” Maggie Remsberg said. “I think I was running really well. I wish the rest of them the best of luck next week. … I think I was a little more focused (in the 300). I wanted to do the best I could there. (The long jump) was one of my better jumps this year.”

“It’s the nature of that race,” Tad Remsberg said. “You hurdle long enough, you’re going to go down at some point. I’m proud of the way she got back up. I’m proud of the way she came back in the 300.”

Kalli Anderson won the 100-meter dash in 11.59. Anderson won the 200-meter dash in 26.91.

“The wind really helped me out in the 100,” Anderson said. “My time in the 200 was not as good, but that was against the wind. It was tough to run that today.”

An injury to Natalia Harpness on the third leg of the 4x100-meter relay put the Railers in last place, but Anderson moved up two places to put Newton in fourth to qualify for state in 51.54. Newton is a three-time defending state champion in the event.

“Kallie ran an amazing race in the 4x1,” Tad Remsberg said. “For Natalia to get the baton to her showed you how tough she was.”

“That was really stressful,” Anderson said. “That’s never happened to us before. I was just happy to get fourth. We’ll take it from there.”

Anderson is set for her fourth straight state meet.

“That’s going to be bittersweet for me,” Anderson said. “I’ve been running for coach (Tad) Remsberg for so long, I can hardly remember. I want to end it with a bang for him, for everything he’s done for me.”

Asha Regier took second in the high jump in 5-0, followed by Hayley Loewen in fourth in 5-0.

Enyisha Peterson took second in the discus in 122-2, followed by Kayla Mwangi in fourth in 107-11.

Hayley Loewen took third in the triple jump in 36-1 1/2, followed by Savannah Garcia in fourth in 35-10.

The 4x800-meter relay team finished fourth in 10:49.53. The 4x400-meter relay team took fourth in 4:23.99.

The state meet is set for Friday and Saturday at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. Events start at 7:45 a.m. Friday. Most of the Class 5A competitions Friday will be in the afternoon session with the exception of the 3,200-meter run.

“We’re just going to go up there and do the best we can,” Tad Remsberg said.