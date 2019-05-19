A beautiful lawn can be both appealing and environmentally friendly, but it can take a lot of work and be tricky for a do-it-yourself project. Hiring a lawn maintenance service gives homeowners the professional help they need. Below, are things to think about specifically when it comes to your lawn?

Many of us grew up in a time when hiring out your lawn care meant letting the neighborhood kid cut your grass. Things are different now. There are hundreds of crews that swarm our neighborhoods this time of year with long trailers loaded with expensive equipment to take care of our lawns. Selecting which company for your yardwork takes a bit more care than it did during those days of yore.

Making the smart choice

Here are tips from your Better Business Bureau (BBB) to help you select the right company for your specific lawn care needs.

• The estimate – An estimate should be free and should be done on site rather than over the phone. Never accept a price quote from someone who has not visited your property. It’s up to you to tell them accurately what you want them to do ahead of time. Hedge trimming, tree trimming, new plantings, edging and haul off, as well as any other expectations should be noted up front. Also, get estimates from more than one company and be sure you tell each of them the same thing regarding what you want done.

• The references – Getting references from their other customers is not just a formality. You should take the time to drive by those yards to see how well work is done and you should call to ask how satisfied they are with the company.

• The neighbors – Ask your neighbors who they use for yard work and what their experience has been. This is a great way to find out who does good work.

• The contract – Everything must be in writing, either in a formal contract or at least in a letter of agreement. Sign nothing with blank pages in it. Ask about and get written confirmation of their cancellation policy. Be sure you won’t be automatically renewed from year to year unless that is what you prefer. Find out how they work around rainy weather. Do they come the next day? If they miss a week are you billed for it? Speaking of billing, get specifics about how often and for how much you will be billed.

• The chemicals – Concerns continue to grow among consumers about the kinds of chemicals that are used around their homes. Children’s safety and pets’ safety are important considerations, since they may come into closer contact with treated areas than adults do. Environmental concerns are also growing. There may be chemicals used that are harsher on the environment than you would prefer. Ask plenty of questions around these topics to set your mind at ease. You may even want to research online specific chemicals that you have concerns about.

• The lookup – Go to bbb.org and look up the company for a business profile, reviews and their record for answering customers’ concerns.

• The insurance – Don’t ignore this important aspect of hiring a lawncare contractor. Ask for written proof that they have 3 kinds of coverage: General Liability, Property and Workers Compensation. They could do damage to your house, car or other items on your property. Their equipment could become damaged. One of their workers could get injured. You should be able to rely on their insurance rather than your own to take care of any of these (or other) expenses.

Be smart about who you hire to do your yard upkeep. When you find a company that does it well, let others know about them. That’s the best kind of advertising. For other questions or concerns about hiring a lawn care company, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417, or visit our website at bbb.org.