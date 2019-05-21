Benjamin Anderson, chief executive officer of Kearny County Hospital, Lakin, said he will not personally be accepting the speaking fee to be paid for his June 11 appearance in Hutchinson.

“Several months ago, I offered to do this talk in exchange for a $2,000 gift to the Kearny County Healthcare Foundation. We will be using those funds to help pay for a paid summer internship we sponsor annually, focused on the social determinants of health,” Anderson wrote this week in an email response to The News.

The News had asked Anderson what he would be paid for participating in Heal Reno County Coalition's speaker series. The Hutchinson Community Foundation declined to disclose the contracts with the speakers. The most recent speaker brought in through the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Inc.’s Pathways to a Healthy Kansas Grant was Kansas author Sarah Smarsh, paid approximately $4,000.

Hutchinson Community Foundation’s President and Chief Executive Officer Aubrey Abbott Patterson told The News she thought two of the three speakers were “4ish” and the third speaker was “3ish.” The first speaker in the series was Benjamin Winchester, a rural sociologist with the University of Minnesota Extension Center for Community Vitality.

Anderson will be the last speaker in the series. His address is titled: “Population Health: Defining Outcomes by Asking the Right Questions.”

The event will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N. Main St. It is open to the public.