The Salina Regional Health Foundation invites the public to attend the grand opening of the new Center Street Park, featuring Olivia’s Playground, 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 7, at the intersection of Center and Fourth streets in central Salina.

In addition to the park’s opening, special remarks are planned at 10:45 a.m. followed by tours and demonstrations of the equipment. The Relish food truck will be on site through the noon hour for those who want to purchase lunch.

Located alongside the Smoky Hill River Channel across from Oakdale Park and near many downtown attractions, Center Street Park will provide an inclusive space for all ages and abilities to exercise and play together.

The commitment to establish Olivia’s Playground was sparked by Sid and Susy Reitz, Salina, whose granddaughter Olivia Bloomfield, Leawood, Kan., has used a motorized wheelchair since she was a toddler.

After witnessing the sheer joy and excitement of Olivia and other children playing together at her hometown inclusive playground, the seed was planted and expanded upon to provide an inclusive playground in Salina specifically designed so that people of all ages and abilities have the opportunity to play, interact and have fun.

The Foundation formally announced its plans for the project in November 2018, along with a capital campaign to fund the $1.246 million project.

“I’m pleased to report that the “All-In, Let’s Play” campaign has reached its goal,” said Tom Martin, executive director of the Foundation. “Once again the Salina community has stepped up to make this park and playground a reality.”

The 3.3-acre site for the park was already owned by the Foundation. The park will continue to be owned and maintained by the Foundation and will be open to the public.