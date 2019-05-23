The keys for Sacred Heart during the regular season will be the keys for the Knights if they hope to make a run at the Class 2-1A state softball tournament over the next two days.

Who better to give an honest and concise scouting report on the Knights than head coach Dave Hadorn.

“We’re pretty cut and dry,” Hadorn said. “If we hit, we’re going to be in the game. We don’t have a lot of speed and can’t play small ball. We play good defense but we’re not going to be perfect.

“Our pitching is above average and we’ve got three pitchers that can hang with anybody. We don’t have the dominant pitcher that will get 12 strikeouts, but they keep us in the game.”

The Knights return to the 2-1A state tournament after a brief one-year absence. In the last two years they have ended their season with a loss to the eventual champion — Chase County in the state tourney opener in 2017, and Wabaunsee in the regional final last year.

Sacred Heart (13-8) will open against top-seeded Pittsburg Colgan (21-2) in a 5 p.m. contest Thursday at Green Sports Complex in Pratt. Colgan is making its fourth state appearance in the last five years, but from 2015 through 2017, the Panthers were the No. 8 seed all three years.

“The first thing I noticed is their record,” Hadorn said. “A lot of years they come to state with a record around .500 because they play good competition, too. But with that record they must have something pretty special.”

The Knights have seen some quality competition of their own. Included in their eight losses this season are two to Cheney, the No. 1 seed at the 3A state tournament, and two to Clay Center, a Class 4A state qualifier with only one loss this season. They also have victories over Class 5A Hays High, 3A Thomas More Prep-Marian, and three wins over a Republic County team that had only six losses all season.

“I don’t think anybody in 2A has a harder schedule than we do,” Hadorn said. “Our league was pretty good and then out of league we played Cheney, Clay Center, TMP, Hays and Concordia. So our non-conference schedule has been pretty tough.”

Sacred Heart suffered a setback before the season started, losing one of its top players for the season when junior shortstop Ally Cochran suffered a knee injury late in the basketball season.

“We were not very deep before Ally was injured,” Hadorn said. “We had quite a few girls come out but a lot of them were playing their first year and hadn’t played softball much.

“The minute Ally got hurt, it changed everything. We were moving people around and then we had another girl go down with a back injury and another with a leg injury. We were moving outfielders to the infield and it was hard to get a rhythm.”

The Knights have found a combination that works, despite playing this season without a senior on the roster. In their three regional wins last week, Katherine Bergkamp was 7 for 11 at the plate with three RBIs. Grace Martin, Kelsie Gack, Chloey Bohm and Sadie Van Riper had four hits each, with Martin scoring seven runs and Gack driving in six in the three games.

“Where we were when we started that first day of practice to where we are now … these girls have done a tremendous job,” Hadorn said. “We went through some injuries, had some ups and downs but held in there and ended up playing well at regional.”

The Sacred Heart-Colgan winner will play in Friday’s 11 a.m. semifinal against either Jayhawk Linn (19-2) or Leon-Bluestem (15-4).