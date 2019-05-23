Unified School District 207

The Board of Education, Unified School District 207, is soliciting letters of application from district patrons residing on Fort Leavenworth who have children within the school district and are interested in serving on the school board.

As a result of the previous board member’s change in military status, the position will be appointed once a candidate has been selected.

Title 10, section 973(c), Federal Public Law, “allows an officer (or a noncommissioned officer) to hold nonpartisan civil office on an independent school board that is located exclusively on a military reservation.”

Military spouses are eligible for appointment and are encouraged to apply.

Applicants should submit a letter of interest that discusses their reasons for wanting to serve on the board and a resumé. These positions are appointed by the commanding general and all board members serve at his pleasure.

Letters and resumés should be submitted to Myron J. Griswold, President, Fort Leavenworth USD 207 Board of Education, 207 Education Way, Fort Leavenworth, KS 66027-1425.

Or e-mail to Rich Holden, Clerk of the Board, at rholden@usd207.org, telephone (913) 651-7373.