1. Hannes' Ark River Adventure: 7 p.m. May 23, Salt City Brewing Company, 514 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Arkanoe and Salt City Brewing are teaming up to sponsor Hannes Zacharias' return to Hutchinson at Salt City Brewing. Come hear 64-year-old Zacharias present on his second solo kayak trip, taken last summer, down the sixth longest river in the U.S. from Tennessee Pass in Colorado to the Mississippi River and on down to the Gulf of Mexico. His presentation is a must-see for anyone interested in the Arkansas River as an important resource for our community.

2. Mama Baby Yoga: 6:15 p.m. May 23, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N Main, Hutchinson. Join Little Rabbit Yoga Studio on Thursday for a Mama Baby Yoga class, at The Wool Market & DIY School. This one-hour class class provides the opportunity for moms to learn techniques of therapeutic touch to help support bonding, improve sleep patterns, decrease colic, aid in digestion, and more. This class is ideal for babies ranging from 2 weeks to pre-crawling age. Some bolsters will be provided for comfort, feel free to bring a blanket to lay over your yoga mat so baby is more comfortable and any other props (breastfeeding pillow, covers, equipment, etc.) that you may need. Cost to attend is $15 and includes a packet of information to take home with you to practice Mama Baby Yoga at home.

3. GIFTS 4 Giving class: 9 a.m. to noon, Delos V Smith Senior Center, 101 W 1st Ave, Hutchinson. This class offers a chance to be creative, and you can share your gift with a friend.