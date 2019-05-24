MESA, Ariz. — There was no change at the top of the leaderboard after the third round of the NAIA Men’s Golf Championships. For Kansas Wesleyan’s Ben Hadden, that is just fine.

Hadden continues to lead the national tournament as the event goes to the fourth and final round Friday morning at Las Sendas Golf Club. The Kansas Wesleyan senior had a two-shot lead after the first round, again after the second round and continues to maintain that same advantage with 18 holes to play.

Kansas Wesleyan is in 15th place in the team standings and would need a strong finish to move up into the top 10. The Coyotes' team total of 299-311-305—915 is 45 shots behind team leader Texas Wesleyan.

Hadden began Thursday’s round at 4-under for the tournament and had his first round over par, giving him a three-day total of 68-70-73—211. His third round included four birdies, four bogeys and his first double bogey of the tournament.

Hadden held a two-shot lead over Texas Wesleyan’s Victor Miron, with Miron also shooting 73 to remain alone in second. Oklahoma City’s Ty Stites is in third place, three shots behind Hadden, with Coastal Georgia’s Mark Johnson another shot back in fourth.

Wesleyan senior Coleman Houk moved up five spots with a round of 3-over 74 on Thursday. Houk is now tied for 40th with a three-day total of 73-79-74—226 (+13).

Junior Logan Vacca had his best round of the tournament for the Coyotes with a 76. He and Wesleyan junior Troy Watson are tied for 74th at 239 (+26), with junior Pat Mercer at 273 (+60).