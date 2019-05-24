WICHITA — Isaac Mitchell knows that this is it.

A senior year filled with frustration, from a difficult football season for Salina South to a knee injury in the final game that subsequently took away basketball, offers one last hope of ending his high school career on a positive note.

He will get that opportunity this weekend at the Kansas State Track and Field Championships, when he tries to defend his Class 5A state javelin championship outside Wichita State's Cessna Stadium.

The two-day, all-class meet gets underway Friday morning with some field event finals along with track preliminaries, plus the finals in the 3,200-meter run. It concludes Saturday with all the track and remaining field event finals.

Mitchell, who will play football this fall at Yale, said he has thought about the finality of the state meet, and not only because he's unlikely to pick up a javelin again after Saturday.

"Definitely," he said. "It's really my last high school sporting event, so I'd like to end it on a high note.

"Definitely a state title in my last meet would be a great way to go out."

Though he'll be idle on the first day, Mitchell won't have to wait at all on Saturday, leading off at 8 a.m. And he's hoping to duplicate last year's result, when he threw a career best 193 feet, 10 inches at state.

"I guess coming in after last year gives me a little bit more confidence that I can do it, that I can throw well in this meet and perform," said Mitchell, who has yet to duplicate his state championship throw, but notched a season-best 190-10 last week at the regional meet at Wichita Northwest High School. "At the same time, I don't want to get too confident because there are several guys that can come out and toss 190.

"I also want to push myself."

Last week's regional mark was the best this season in Class 5A, an encouraging sign in a spring that has produced several throws in the upper-180s, but also some clunkers.

"Javelin is one of those things that you can throw great one meet and then bad the next one," Mitchell said. "The thing about the javelin is, just one throw where you get everything right and you can PR (personal record) by 10 feet.

"My season average is actually around 183, and I talked to (South assistant coach Seth) White earlier about it.

"If I'm consistently in the 180s throughout the year and then throw in the 190s or 200 — that's always the goal — at the end, it's a pretty good year. The important thing is to be prepared for state, and the goal is to be my best at the end."

Olmsted sets high bar

While Mitchell is looking to defend a state title in his final meet, Salina Central senior Blake Olmsted is happy just to have another shot.

Olmsted was on a roll in the pole vault as his junior season wore down last year, setting a school record of 14-1 with high hopes for his final few meets when a broken thumb before the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League meet brought his season to an abrupt end.

"I'm looking for redemption this year," said Olmsted, who has cleared 14 feet this season but has come up just short in several attempts at extending his school record. "I especially wanted to go 14-6 or 15 feet last year at state and I didn't get the chance."

He did not have a stellar day at last week's regional meet, placing second at 12-6, but Olmstead has been around long enough to know that all it takes is a good week of practice to get right back on track.

"That was one of those bad days, but I know what I did wrong and if anything I've used it as motivation," Olmsted said of the regional meet. "I'm confident that I can get 15 feet if it's a perfect day and I've gone 14-6 (in practice)."

Olmsted comes into the meet with the No. 4 mark in 5A behind a trio of Bishop Carroll vaulters, led by Brian Simon with a state-best 16-4 clearance. Ethan Hull has gone 15 feet and A.J. McCormick 14-2.

"Their top two guys are really good," said Olmsted, whose best state finish was sixth place as a sophomore. "They'll definitely push me in the meet, but I think I'm ready."

Best of the rest

Mitchell and Olmsted aren't the only Saline County boys with podium aspirations at state.

Ell-Saline senior Nick Davenport, who took fifth in the Class 2A discus a year ago, won the Smith Center regional last week with a throw of 162-4, and also qualified in the shot put. Sacred Heart's David Anderson placed fourth in the 2A javelin as a junior and was second at Smith Center.

Also at the Smith Center regional, Sacred Heart's Luis Mendez won the 800-meter run and was second in the 1,600 after placing seventh in the 1,600 at state last year, while Ell-Saline's Treyton Peterson will try to improve on his 2018 sixth-place state finish in the 800.

In the 3A regional at Cheney, Southeast of Saline's Luke Gleason won the 1,600 after taking eighth at state a year ago and also was regional runner-up in the 3,200. Teammate Eddie McVay was a regional champ in the triple jump.