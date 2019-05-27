Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Sunday that she had asked President Donald Trump for emergency federal assistance to help address the weather-related problems Kansans have experienced in recent days.

"Kansas is experiencing damage from severe weather and historic flooding due to extended heavy rain," Kelly said in a news release. “Today I sent a request to President Donald Trump for emergency federal assistance for response and recovery. We are working with our local, state and federal partners to ensure Kansans have the resources they need at this challenging time.”

Sunday's news release said Kelly specifically sought direct federal assistance for:

• Swift water rescue support;

• Shelter management support, including short-term housing assistance;

• Mass care and human services support through commodities;

• Technical support and possible staffing for state logistics staging areas;

• And possible technical support regarding hazardous materials spills and orphan containers.

Kelly indicated the request also anticipates the need for debris removal.

The request came at a time when 46 of the state’s 105 counties remained under a state of disaster emergency declaration Kelly signed May 9. Shawnee County is not among those.

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran told reporters Saturday that never before during his time in public life had he experienced a disaster as widespread and severe as what Kansas is seeing now in terms of flooding and storms.

The state of disaster emergency signed by Governor Laura Kelly on May 9 currently includes 46 counties: Allen, Anderson, Barber, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cherokee, Clark, Clay, Cloud, Coffey, Comanche, Cowley, Crawford, Dickinson, Doniphan, Elk, Franklin, Geary, Greenwood, Harvey, Jefferson, Kingman, Lincoln, Lyon, Marion, McPherson, Meade, Montgomery, Morris, Neosho, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pottawatomie, Pratt, Reno, Rice, Riley, Rush, Saline, Sumner, Wabaunsee, Wilson, and Woodson.

Officials felt particularly concerned about the state's reservoirs, many of which were at risk of needing to further release water to prevent any challenges to the structural integrity of their dams. The weather was wreaking havoc on holiday camping and fishing plans at those locations.

Also on Sunday, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management asked through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact for help from an advanced team that would assist with coordinating interstate resource requests, and geospatial information system specialists to assist with development of mapping products.

Kelly said the move was necessary to proactively expand the state's resources and ensure the division of emergency management has everything it needs to assist local partners and keep people safe.

"I want to ensure that every resource is being brought to bear to assist local emergency personnel so we can keep people safe and limit damage to property," Kelly said.

Multiple roadways have been closed throughout the state. For updated road information go online to www.KanDrive.org.

Potential flooding remains a concern in the Hutchinson area, as the area remained under a flood warning through Monday and the National Weather Service indicated rain was likely Tuesday.

The weather service forecast calls for Hutchinson to see a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday, mainly after 1 p.m. with potentially severe storms during the afternoon and into the evening.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 74.