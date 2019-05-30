Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

Summer is right around the corner, and it will soon be time to start thinking about turning on air conditioning.

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities asks all residents to turn on their air conditioners for a few minutes within the next couple of weeks to verify that they are in working order. If a problem is noted, residents can call in a service order to the FLFHC Maintenance Office at (913) 651-3838. An emergency service order will be created if the outside air temperature is above 80 degrees. If, however, the outside air temperature is below 80 degrees, a routine service order will be created.

When changing from heat to air conditioning, the dampers need to be adjusted. Dampers are only in homes with basements. There are two dampers to adjust. Simply move the lever to the correct season — summer for air conditioning and winter for heat. By adjusting the damper to the summer setting, the air conditioning will focus on the correct areas of the home. If the lever for the damper is difficult to adjust, simply loosen the nut on the lever. Residents who require assistance in adjusting the dampers can contact the Maintenance Department to come switch them.

While adjusting a home’s damper, it is also a good time to change the air filter for the unit. Air filters should be changed as needed; however, during periods of high use, filters should be replaced once a month. By changing air filters regularly, the heating and air conditioning units will work more efficiently. Air filters are available for free at the Maintenance Office at 800 W. Warehouse Road near the stables.

Smoke detector batteries should also be checked once a month to verify that they are in working order and batteries are charged. If a malfunction has occurred with a smoke detector, contact the Maintenance Office immediately to schedule a service order.

FLFHC would also like to remind residents to replace the glass pane from the front and back storm doors with the screen pane. This will allow fresh air drafts from entry doors to help naturally cool the house on nice days when air conditioning is not needed. FLFHC suggests that the glass panes be kept in the front entry closet or the basement.

Again, contact the FLFHC Maintenance Office at (913) 651-3838 with any issues or concerns.

Father’s Day drawing

FLFHC will celebrate Father’s Day with a drawing for sporting goods gift cards. Enter dad at the FLFHC office, 220 Hancock Ave., between June 3-14. Winning fathers must reside on Fort Leavenworth.

Ice cream social

Residents are invited to join FLFHC from 1-2:30 p.m. June 21 at the Community Center, 220 Hancock Ave., for a cool treat on the patio while supplies last. Children under 14 years old must be accompanied by an adult over age 18.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in June? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by June 21.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available online at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Entries must be received by June 21.

Village of the Month

Starting in June, housing village mayors will have the opportunity to leave their mark and help promote their villages to greatness.

One of those ways is by encouraging residents to keep lawns and common areas clean and orderly. Photos of a village’s progress can be e-mailed to fhc@tmo.com and shared on FLFHC’s Facebook page. The village with the most improvement each month will have the opportunity to win $50 cash to use toward village activities in addition to the $200 village funds already provided each year. There is no limit to how many times a village can win.

Utilities tip

Fans, lights and appliances left on at night while sleeping wastes increasingly expensive energy.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit the FLFHC website at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other useful information.