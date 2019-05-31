HUTCHINSON — Since 1985, Pat Becher guided the Hutchinson Community College track and field program, not only as its head coach but also as the teacher of the Blue Dragons.

"The athletes who we have are still at an age where they are still listening and looking for ways to get better," Becher said at an HCC news conference earlier this spring. "I enjoy being a head coach, but I love the role of being a teacher."

With that philosophy, Becher coached 23 individual NJCAA national champions and 28 NJCAA runners-up. He has coached more than 800 track and field All-Americans in his tenure at Hutchinson. The most famous Blue Dragon track and field athlete under Becher’s watch is 1988 NJCAA decathlon national champ Steve Fritz, who placed fourth in the decathlon at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

On Thursday, Hutchinson Community College honored Becher for his commitment and success in leading the Blue Dragons for 34 seasons with a retirement party at Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Becher expressed his appreciation for being recognized to HCC athletic director Josh Gooch and many colleagues and friends in attendance.

"Thank you to Josh and the staff, and everyone has been a part of this because I didn't really know what to expect tonight," Becher said. "Thanks to all who came tonight. I have seen athletes I had my first year here and friends we have made. (My wife) Jan and I moved here 34 years ago, and we knew two people. Now, it feels like we know half of the town. It's been wonderful. This has been a great place for me to work. I can't believe that they paid me to do what I wanted to do."

Gooch praised Becher for his service to the Blue Dragons.

"This is a celebration of the finest Hutch track coach," Gooch said. "Pat sets the standard for not only what we look for in a track coach, but also as a person."

The HCC track and field program has also produced more than 120 Academic All-Americans in the past 10 years, including two No. 1 Women’s Academic All-America teams of the year and one men’s Academic All-America team of the year and five more teams in the top five.

Sen. Ed Berger read to Becher a tribute from the Kansas Senate, saying, "Be it hereby known to all that sincere congratulations are offered to Pat Becher in recognition of (his service as) Hutchinson Community College head track coach (from) 1985 to 2019.

"The Kansas Senate and Sen. Ed Berger join in congratulating Pat Becher as Head Track Coach for Hutchinson Community College and commend his dedication and service to his community and the State of Kansas."

Becher said living in Hutchinson has been a positive experience for his family.

"It's been great for our family. Jan is retiring after 24 years of teaching here in the Hutchinson public schools. She is going to miss it, too, just like I am. My kids have all done well here, and they're all here with me. I just want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for everything you have done for all of us and all of the friendships we have made."

Gooch presented the Bechers with a pair of rocking chairs in honor of both of their retirements.